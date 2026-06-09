Nithya Raman? Who’s that? A name I first heard just a few short months ago, now the whole nation seems to be asking the same question as Los Angeles’ mayoral primary continues to draw international attention.

Current Mayor Karen Bass has faced brutal scrutiny after two entire communities lost their homes more than a year ago in the Palisades and Altadena fires. Despite warnings of high winds and critical fire danger, Mayor Bass left for international travel to attend the inauguration of Ghanaian President John Mahama.

After former reality television star Spencer Pratt lost his family home in the Palisades fire, he threw his name into the race for mayor. His campaign has also attracted national attention as he relentlessly calls out Karen Bass and California Governor Gavin Newsom for the glaring failures that contributed to the devastating fires.

Just a week ago on election night, Spencer was leading over Raman, who has now advanced through California’s magical mystery tour of mail-in ballots to face off against Karen Bass in November’s election for mayor of Los Angeles.

“Got to listen to @karenbassla talk about what she would do as mayor of LA. She’s insanely smart and thoughtful and has a citywide approach to homelessness that Nithya and I believe in. I’m excited to vote for her!” -Vali Chandrasekaran states in his 2022 Instagram post

Early Activism and Family Life

Nithya Raman immigrated with her family from India at the age of six. She earned a degree in political theory from Harvard University and a master’s degree in urban planning from MIT.

As an adult, she returned to India, where she worked with Amnesty International and other human rights organizations, advocating for residents of Delhi’s slums and informal settlements facing evictions and lack of basic services.

In 2013, Raman moved to Los Angeles to join her husband. She took a position with the City Administrative Officer, where she analyzed public spending on homelessness and housing instability. Her work revealed that Los Angeles was spending significantly more money jailing people for minor offenses related to homelessness than on permanent housing or supportive services.

Raman is married to Vali Chandrasekaran, a writer and producer known for his work on 30 Rock and Modern Family. The couple lives with their two young twins in the Silver Lake neighborhood of Los Angeles.

A relatively low-profile candidate at the time, she won a seat on the Los Angeles City Council in 2020 after being recruited by tenant organizers. (A “TMO,” or tenant movement organizer, is an activist who organizes individual tenants into a collective movement to push for fairer housing or negotiate with landlords.)

Wedding photo from Vali Chandrasekaran’s Instagram; background edited to remove guests.

Nonprofit Work

In 2017, Nithya Raman co-founded the SELAH Neighborhood Homeless Coalition, a volunteer-powered nonprofit serving the neighborhoods of Silver Lake, Echo Park, Los Feliz, Atwater Village, and Hollywood.

The organization remains active today, organizing regular outreach, providing material aid, meals, and support services to “unhoused” residents in the area.

From Selah Neighborhood Homeless Coalition’s Instagram

Raman also served as an Executive Director at “Times Up,” Hollywood’s next iteration of the #metoo movement, from 2018-2019. The organization worked to combat sexual harassment and discrimination in the workplace through policy advocacy, corporate accountability, and greater representation of women in leadership.

A key initiative was the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund, which connected victims with legal support and funding, working in partnership with the National Women’s Law Center.

Celebrities attending the 2018 Women’s March, with “Times Up” tees. Photo: Elle Australia



West Coast Mamdani?

Nithya Raman has been endorsed by the Democratic Socialists of America, the Working Families Party, the National Women’s Political Caucus, People’s Action and various other L.A. chapters of progressive groups.

Similar to New York’s socialist mayor Zohran Mamdani, they both overlap on far-left economic populism, housing reform, and using socialist frameworks to tackle urban crises through strong labor unions, higher minimum wages, and reducing corporate influence.

The two believe that big government power is necessary to address inequality, expand public services, and prioritize working-class needs above all.

Nithya Raman pictured with Jane Fonda. Photo from Writers Guild of America West.

Will Los Angeles Decide?

Opponents Nithya Raman and Karen Bass

In the midterm election this November, Los Angeles voters get to choose between a socialist or a communist to be mayor of the nation’s second-most populous city.