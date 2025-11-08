Just when I thought San Diego politics had hit rock bottom…here we are. Where is Ron Burgundy when you need him?

A newly elected city councilman now faces up to five years in jail for throwing styrofoam, knocking over a few trash cans, and allegedly “abusing power” in a petty parking dispute that happened on Saturday, July 5th, a block from Moonlight Beach.

The charming coastal California town of Encinitas has been home to legends like skateboarder Tony Hawk, surfer Rob Machado, singers Phil Wickham and Switchfoot’s Jon Foreman, as well as Olympic snowboarder Shawn White. The city is known for its eclectic restaurant and beer scene, stunning coastal views, beautiful parks and a family-packed community that attracts tourists from all over the world.

It’s also a politically diverse town. Encinitas has made headlines this year for several viral moments: ICE arrests at the local Home Depot, silver-haired protestors outside the Tesla dealership, and a nationally-covered controversy after a 5th grader was asked to take part in a gender-indoctrination exercise reading “My Shadow is Pink” to a 5-year-old.

Encinitas residents—along with much of North San Diego County—breathed a sigh of relief after last year’s election which brought a change in local leadership. Newly elected independents Jim O’Hara, Luke Shaffer, and Bruce Ehlers ran on a shared mission: restoring local control and reining in Encinitas’ rapid overdevelopment.

The incident

Let’s set the scene: the parking dispute in question occurred just steps from Moonlight Beach on Saturday, July 5th—one of North County’s busiest beaches during a holiday weekend. It’s worth noting that the ‘victim’ claimed it was trash day, which is why his cans were out. But he may have also been saving a spot for his workers.

In the video below we see Shaffer get out of his truck and move trashcans so he can park. The neighbor who owns the cans, walks across the street and they get in an argument. Shaffer is seen throwing styrofoam. He gets back into his truck and starts backing into the parking space. His truck appears to hit a trash bin.

The deputy DA claims “the truck’s right rear tire ran over one of the recycle bins, crushing it, and it hit the upraised palms of the victim, pushing him back several feet” which cannot be seen in this particular video.

The men continued to argue for 6 minutes, then Shaffer gets back in his truck and drives off.

On August 12th, three criminal charges were filed against Councilman Luke Shaffer, with a penalty of up to 5 years in jail plus fines for:

Felony : Assault by means likely to produce great bodily injury

Misdemeanor : Hit-and-run with property damage

Misdemeanor: Willful omission of duty as a public officer

On August 28, the story was leaked to the Voice of San Diego. But, by whom?

After two weeks of public speculation circulating from information shared in the article, the DA’s office finally provided a statement at Shaffer’s September 9th arraignment, saying the councilman “knocked a trash can out of the victim’s hands, threw a piece of Styrofoam in his face, and then reversed his pickup truck, crushing a recycle bin and pushing the victim back several feet.”

Video footage of the incident was cited by the DA as key evidence—yet they filed a protective order to seal its release. A local reporter filed a public records request to view the video, which was delayed even further until being released on October 28.

At least three attorneys who reviewed the video agreed that, at most, the incident could justify a misdemeanor charge—and even then, proving it beyond a reasonable doubt would be extremely challenging.

Shaffer’s response at a recent city council meeting: “I do not believe these charges are warranted and I am not guilty of the accusations that have been presented to the public.”

Shaffer pleaded not guilty to charges with felony assault and 2 misdemeanors, including hit and run causing property damage and failure to perform a public duty.

Shaffer’s defense lawyer, Isaac Blumberg, said after a video was recently released of the interaction: “The footage shows exactly what we’ve said from the start, this was a minor parking dispute, not a violent or criminal act.”

Comments from the Deputy DA

The footage raises serious questions about whether the charges were proportionate to the incident. Now that the damage to Councilmember Luke Shaffer’s reputation has been done in the public eye, will the District Attorney’s Office acknowledge its overreach and move to clear his name? And will Marco Gonzalez be permitted to use his legal influence to pursue those who challenge him politically?

“False accusations will not distract me or deter me from the vital work that the people of Encinitas elected me to do,” Shaffer said.

Elderly neighbor is suing “victim,” Declan Caulfield

“Victim” Declan Caulfield, of Wave Crest Enterprises, is also being represented by Marco’s firm in a personal injury case filed by his elderly neighbor.

Plaintiff Charlene Bonney was “walking on the public right-of-way adjacent to the Subject Property when she encountered construction fencing and a metal support pole protruding into the street, coming from the Subject Property. She tripped upon it, fell, and as a result, suffered serious injuries.”

Declan and his partner have denied all wrongdoing and expect Ms. Bonney to pay their legal fees.

Preserving coastal California from over-development

Coastal communities like Encinitas and Carlsbad are pushing back against sweeping state housing mandates that override local authority and accelerate overdevelopment. Meanwhile, Marco has publicly supported these high-density projects and state intervention. Critics argue he may be leveraging his political influence and law firm to pressure or discredit local officials who oppose his development agenda.

Developers are incentivized with grant money for affordable housing in California, which comes from a mix of state, federal, and cap-and-trade funds , all channeled through different programs.

During an August 27th meeting, the Encinitas City Council considered whether to place a pause on further permits for the Clark Avenue Apartment project pending review of fire safety concerns and infrastructure compliance. “We just want to make sure that this project is safe and it’s legal,” council member Jim O’Hara said. “Safe and legal, that’s all we’re asking.”

Residents also raised these safety concerns, but Marco Gonzalez, who is representing the developer, dismissed them as “legal nonsense” and warned of “extremely dangerous due process violations” if the city paused his permits. This aggressive response was an example of his go-to intimidation tactics, weaponizing legal complexity to overwhelm opposition.

199-unit Clark Avenue Apartments

At the September 10th meeting, Marco delivered public comment targeting Luke Shaffer. Though his firm represents a challenger to Shaffer, Marco insisted he spoke solely as a concerned resident. Watch his comments below:

Some of the legal details Marco disclosed about Shaffer’s past had not been made public before being shared at the microphone. How did he learn this information?

“We expect much more out of our elected officials. For the good of his family, and of our city, I would encourage Mr. Shaffer to make a quick retreat from public life at this point.” —Marco Gonzalez

Coastal Environmental Rights Foundation (CERF) & Coast Law Group

Marco Gonzalez is also the Founder and Executive Director of CERF. “The purposes of Coastal Environmental Rights Foundation are to aid the enforcement of environmental laws, raise public awareness about coastal environmental issues, encourage environmental and political activism, and generally act to defend natural resources in coastal areas.”

You can thank Marco Gonzalez for your plastic bag ban.

From his website:

“CERF is active in statewide environmental legislation during every session in Sacramento. With its nonprofit environmental and labor partners* throughout California, CERF takes a leadership role individually and in coalitions regularly weighing in on bills addressing clean water policy, ocean health, housing supply and affordability, greenhouse gas regulation, transit and transportation, and fisheries management. CERF is often called on by legislators, community groups, and other stakeholders to assist with opposition to damaging environmental policies, or to lend support to policies that will protect and/or improve the integrity of our natural environment.”

Marco’s law firm, Coast Law Group, litigates for his foundation.

*Marco’s sister, Lorena Gonzalez, is a top labor leader who currently serves as the president of the California Labor Federation, AFL-CIO.

Coast Law Group is representing Lorena Gonzalez

Represented by her brother’s firm, Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher has publicly contested a civil harassment restraining order filed by Grecia Figueroa. Meanwhile, her husband, Nathan Fletcher, continues to deny any wrongdoing in separate sexual assault allegations from Figueroa that keep making headlines. In the course of the legal case, Fletcher acknowledged having a consensual affair but denied the use of force or non‐consensual acts. A judge denied Figueroa’s request against Lorena, citing insufficient evidence of violence.

A family’s cutthroat legacy

Before leaving the California Assembly, Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher authored a string of sweeping laws that critics argue stripped away local and individual autonomy.

In 2016, Lorena pushed through AB 1921, opening the door to “ballot harvesting” by allowing anyone to return another person’s mail-in ballot.

She also played a pivotal role in California’s vaccine mandates, co-authoring the state’s landmark SB 277 (2015)—which removed personal belief exemptions for childhood vaccinations—and later SB 276 (2019), which placed medical exemptions under tighter state scrutiny, making them increasingly rare.

Lorena spearheaded AB 5, a labor law that upended California’s gig economy by reclassifying independent contractors in a way that favored larger organizations and unions over small, self-employed workers.

Her housing legislation, AB 2345, signed by Governor Newsom in 2020, expanded California’s Density Bonus Law, granting developers up to a 50% density increase in exchange for including affordable units—a policy modeled after San Diego’s own Affordable Homes Bonus Program.

And AB 491, another Gonzalez bill, required mixed-income developments to offer equal access to entrances, amenities, and common areas for residents of affordable units, ending the practice of isolating low-income tenants to separate sections or floors.

The siblings are quite lovely online.

Why am I writing this article?

For years, I’ve watched a small but powerful San Diego political circle bully, intimidate, and mislead without consequence. They’ve finally drawn enough attention to themselves—and it’s time their story is told.

I’ve never met Luke Shaffer or his family, but I followed his campaign closely last year. Like many other residents, I appreciate his commitment to restoring local control in North San Diego County—one city at a time.

LET’S RALLY OUR SUPPORT FOR COUNCILMAN LUKE SHAFFER, a lifelong Encinitas resident, former military officer and pilot, a decorated Marine with 4 deployments and high school football and lacrosse coach.

