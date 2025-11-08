Melissa in California’s Substack

Melissa in California’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Marty Conrad's avatar
Marty Conrad
4d

Encinitas is the latest tragedy of government by the left. There is not one thing they improved, but scores of things they made worse- or wrecked.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Encinitas Keepin' It Real's avatar
Encinitas Keepin' It Real
Nov 9

Thank you, Melissa!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Melissa O’Connor
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Melissa O’Connor · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture