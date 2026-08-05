Melissa in California’s Substack

Melissa in California’s Substack

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KaiKai's avatar
KaiKai
5dEdited

Great piece. Well done. I was involved with SEARCH early on. It started as a way to discuss the epidemiological implications of a novel virus pandemic. It began to morph into what you describe. Thats when I left. I worked within the DPH response and found it devoid of any interest in collecting useful clinical data much less interpreting it effectively. One example: people who tested positive (by PCR) were interviewed and their symptoms were recorded. Over time it became pretty useless data. But by categorizing symptoms as absent, mild, moderate, severe we could get a picture of how the virus and we as the population were changing in response to it. Had it been added, simply by checking boxes, it would have likely shown a less virulent virus and a resistant population over time. But that would have conflicted with the evolving policy. Needless to say categorizing symptoms was rejected by SDDPH.

I quit the County response a few months after the vaccine roll out. We saw our first breakthrough infections in February among HCWs who were the first to take the vaccine. When we brought these BTI cases to the directors’ attention we were told to just collect the data. One commented that discussing it would hurt the mass vaccination campaign. That is when I quit.

The utter failure or withholding of accurate interpretation of data, like viral load being equal in vaxxed and unvaxxed infected cases (by PCR) and vaccines not blocking transmission outraged me. The Barnstable outbreak in July of 2021 was a seminal moment. Mandates were not justified if the vaccine did not benefit second and third parties. I authored an editorial in CalMatters opposing mandating COVID vaccines in order to attend school in CA. I served as an expert witness on legal cases against unjustified firing of individuals who opposed the mandate. I referenced study after study that showed vaccines did not block transmission. To see the August 13, 2022 Fauci diary entry suppressing informing the public that vaccines did not block transmission because it would “undermine the DOJs efforts at mandates of vaccines” was no surprise to me. And it is not surprising that the public trust in Public Health has deteriorated.

Ownership of medical data and privacy is another huge ethical issue and as you outlined here it went out the window under the guise of public health during the pandemic. And lots of money was made. The initial DPH roll out using HELIX as the PCR testing lab was a disaster. They should have been canned early on. They were slow and inefficient. Where are they now? They are a $1 billion unicorn business that collected a lot of data in a short period of time and on the taxpayers dime.

The pandemic was a lucrative time for some that utterly failed to implement evidence based decisions. The public paid the price.

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MagaMimiK's avatar
MagaMimiK
5d

Wow! This piece is shocking. I knew things felt very off the rails but to read this article shows how these people work together behind the scenes (hidden hands/deep state operators) to subvert our freedoms and our Constitution. Now how do we get accountability? We need these people to pay for their crimes against humanity.

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