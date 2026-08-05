San Diego had one of the nation’s most contentious battles over pandemic policy. I lived through a reality that was never truthfully documented by much of the region’s media, political leadership, or public health establishment during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hundreds of ordinary citizens repeatedly spoke out against business and school closures, testing requirements, mask and vaccine mandates, and the expanding surveillance systems—despite intense public pressure to remain silent…and compliant.

We made a difference but I don’t think anyone realizes just how significant San Diego was in taking advantage of the global pandemic.

I’m going to show you how “America’s Finest City,” leading in biotechnology and military defense, piloted mass vaccine mandates and digital public health surveillance, pushing the county’s most egregious and unconstitutional policies—some of which we are still suffering from today.

I would like to report a crime.

It has taken me five years to understand how they pulled off the greatest economical heist from the American taxpayer, while turning loved ones against each other, keeping healing modalities from us, and poisoning us with so-called “treatments.”

Let’s jump right in so you can see their formula for success. It starts with federal government agencies like the NIH and CDC, flooding our state and county with millions of dollars for research and experiments. During the pandemic, this was done through Scripps Research Institute, University of California San Diego, and Rady Children’s Hospital and their Genomics Institute.

Local unelected “experts” from these institutions were advising power-hungry politicians on public health policy. But we, the people, are the ones who fund these so-called “experts,” their vaccine “research” and their no-bid contracts.

How San Diego’s biomedical network is utilized on a national scale

The crime:

They forced PCR genomic testing on us, cataloguing our biological samples and using them against us to push lockdowns, reduce citizen movement and human interaction—increased surveillance and continued testing, which fed the cycle. They shared our DNA without our knowledge or consent. Then they used our money to develop a private product. They used our money to sell us a private product. They advised legislators on policy to force us to take the product. They experimented on us with their product. They made billions off this product from our initial investment. We rejected their toxic product and they punished us for it: taking education and socialization from our children, shutting down ways to make a living, and in some cases fired us from our jobs.

THIS IS CRIMINAL.

Rady Children’s ECMO Team Trained Chinese Hospital Just Before the COVID-19 Pandemic

Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) is one of the most advanced forms of life support in modern medicine, a treatment reserved for patients whose lungs, heart, or both have failed. The machine temporarily performs the work of the heart and lungs by oxygenating blood outside the body before returning it to the patient. During the COVID-19 pandemic, ECMO became a last-resort therapy for some of the sickest patients suffering catastrophic respiratory failure.

Against that backdrop, the timing of an international training program is noteworthy.

In November 2018, an ECMO team from Rady Children’s Hospital in San Diego traveled to Chengdu Women’s and Children’s Central Hospital in China. The group trained 25 Chinese clinicians on ECMO technology, helped establish a neonatal ECMO program, and participated in the hospital’s first ECMO training conference attended by roughly 100 medical professionals.

According to Rady Children’s, the San Diego team returned again in the fall of 2019 for additional training and collaboration.

Within months, China would become the epicenter of a global respiratory pandemic in which ECMO emerged as one of the most critical, and scarce, life-support technologies for patients with severe COVID-19.

Chinese government records later reported by the press identify November 17, 2019, as the earliest known COVID-19 case, while Chinese authorities officially reported December 8, 2019, as the first confirmed case to the World Health Organization. Although the precise timeline of the earliest infections remains debated, the chronology raises an obvious question: why were American specialists training Chinese hospitals on one of the world’s most advanced respiratory life-support technologies immediately before a pandemic in which that technology would become indispensable?

“I’m often asked what about our response I am most proud of. There is no single answer. We were first in the region to treat patients with COVID-19; first to open vaccine clinical trials; first to offer a mobile ECMO (extra-corporeal membrane oxygenation), a type of machine that pumps and oxygenates a patient’s blood outside the body; first to vaccinate our employees; and first to open a vaccination super station to the public.” — Patty Maysent, CEO of UC San Diego Health

San Diego Became One of the Nation’s First Federal Quarantine Sites

During the first week of February 2020, the U.S. government launched evacuation flights from Wuhan, China, bringing home American citizens, their immediate family members, and lawful permanent residents.

Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego was selected as one of the nation’s first four federal quarantine sites, receiving approximately 230 evacuees across two flights that arrived on February 5 and February 7. The other designated locations were Travis Air Force Base in Northern California, Lackland Air Force Base in Texas, and the Regional Training Institute at Fort Carson in Colorado.

Upon arrival, evacuees entered a mandatory 14-day federal quarantine and underwent COVID-19 testing. Laboratory specimens were shipped to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) laboratory in Atlanta for analysis. CDC personnel were deployed to San Diego to help coordinate the federal response alongside county officials, with the local operation led by the County’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Eric McDonald.

Several evacuees from the Miramar quarantine who developed COVID-19–like symptoms were transported to UC San Diego Health and Rady Children’s Hospital for further evaluation, placing the two San Diego health systems at the center of the nation’s earliest response to the virus.

According to Dr. McDonald, the responsibility for determining how to safely manage these unprecedented cases fell largely on the two hospitals.

“Really the heavy burden of what to do in terms of management fell on UCSD and Rady Children’s Hospital to figure out the infection control,” McDonald recalled.

In total, seven symptomatic evacuees were transferred from Marine Corps Air Station Miramar to UC San Diego Health and Rady Children’s Hospital under police escort and accompanied by CDC personnel. Two of the seven patients ultimately tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, becoming the 13th and 14th confirmed COVID-19 cases in the United States.

The significance of those early San Diego cases extended to the federal level. Anthony Fauci, then director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), noted one of the Miramar cases in his personal diary:

Feb. 11, 2020 – 13th American infected (San Diego). One of the people air-evacuated by State to Miramar from Wuhan. Minimal sxs.

(”Sxs” is common medical shorthand for “symptoms.”)

Email between county officials managing first evacuees out of Wuhan

Lawmakers Expanded Public Health Authority Before the Pandemic

I’ll be honest: until 2020, I had no idea an appointed, unelected public health officer could wield such sweeping authority over nearly every aspect of daily life.

Beginning in March, County Public Health Officer Wilma Wooten issued a series of legally binding public health orders that shut down large portions of public life.

Dr. Wilma Wooten. Photo courtesy County News Center

Just a year before, that authority had been expanded by assembly bill 262, legislation authored in 2019 by then-Assemblymembers Lorena Gonzalez and Todd Gloria following San Diego’s hepatitis A outbreak. The law broadened the powers of local health officers, authorizing them to direct other government agencies and to “take any action the health officer deems necessary to control the spread of a communicable disease.”

Within months, COVID-19 arrived.

Todd Gloria would soon become mayor of San Diego, while Nathan Fletcher—then Lorena Gonzalez’s husband—served as Chair of the San Diego County Board of Supervisors. Together with Public Health Officer Wilma Wooten, county leadership implemented one of the most expansive sets of public health restrictions in San Diego’s history.

Under these emergency powers and subsequent public health orders, San Diego County prohibited public gatherings, issued stay-at-home orders, closed schools, playgrounds, beaches, gyms, and indoor businesses, restricted hospital visitation, required social distancing, mandated face masks, including for children as young as two, and postponed elective medical procedures.

Never forget.

San Diego’s SEARCH Alliance Ushers in Genomic Surveillance

While San Diegans fought over lockdowns, school closures, and vaccine mandates, a parallel surveillance system was quietly built.

In early 2020, the SEARCH Alliance—a collaboration of San Diego County, UC San Diego, Scripps Research, Rady Children’s Institute for Genomic Medicine and Rady Children’s Hospital—launched one of the nation’s most aggressive local COVID genomic surveillance networks. It combined PCR testing, viral sequencing, and wastewater monitoring, largely run on Illumina platforms and fed by labs including Helix. The stated goal was tracking variants. The unstated reality was rapid expansion of population-level biological data collection, shared with the CDC, other federal agencies and ultimately a global database.

The same institutions generating the surveillance data were advising officials to keep restrictions in place. On December 30, 2020, Scripps Institute’s Kristian Andersen was invited to a county briefing to highlight detection of a new variant from the UK, and immediately urged continued social distancing and masking—not because of clear local danger, but because the surveillance team had found something they were told to look for.

At this moment, Andersen, a Danish evolutionary biologist with no elected authority, had already worked with NIH officials including Anthony Fauci on the origins narrative.

The CDC described SEARCH as one of the largest U.S. SARS-CoV-2 genomic surveillance programs and provided over $30 million in support, including a reported $2.5 million extension. In exchange, viral sequencing data, testing information, and wastewater surveillance data from San Diego County’s own citizens were incorporated into a federal public health monitoring system. Bill Gates Foundation later provided $1.5 million to the established surveillance project through Scripps.

Wastewater monitoring and residual PCR samples were collected without the public understanding that their DNA might be catalogued and shared, or the fact that this data would be used against them, to remain locked up in San Diego’s medical asylum.

Similar to the implementation of the Patriot Act after 9/11, making it legal for the U.S. Government to monitor their own citizens, these globalists would love permanent monitoring of our biological data. We must say no. They will continue to use it to shape public health policy against our will.

Through platforms such as GISAID and GenBank, SEARCH-generated viral sequences went beyond national surveillance and were shared with researchers worldwide. Virologists like Kristian Andersen, Eddie Holmes and Andrew Rambaut, were monitoring and referencing sequencing from this global collection bank, attempting to match a unique find in their own respective areas.

“Kristian G. Andersen has received consulting fees and compensated expert testimony on SARS-CoV-2 and the COVID-19 pandemic.” — September 16, 2021 paper “Emergence of an early SARS-CoV-2 epidemic in the United States”

UCSD Researcher’s Husband Oversees the Multi-Million Dollar Testing Contract

Helix, a major sequencing contributor to the SEARCH Alliance and a high-volume COVID testing partner for San Diego County, ran its work on Illumina platforms, an early investor in Helix.

Marc Laurent pictured inside La Jolla’s Helix laboratory July 2020. Photo: Tarryn Mento, KPBS

Marc Laurent, a longtime Illumina operations executive, later became Helix’s VP of partnerships and operations, helping scale its San Diego lab, which processed over $92 million dollars worth of COVID tests during the pandemic. And who paid for all those tests? You.

“Helix delivers clinical genomic testing, population health programs, and the world's largest clinico-genomic database for research & discovery.”

The SEARCH alliance’s core team of prominent San Diego researchers included Lauge Farnaes, Rob Knight, Louise Laurent, Gene Yeo and Kristian Andersen.

Marc’s wife is UC San Diego researcher Louise Laurent, MD, who was involved in NIH-funded COVID diagnostic research (through the RADx initiative). Her research involved expanding COVID testing among vulnerable populations, including pregnant women, children, and underserved communities.

This husband and wife team had access to all this genomic data on both the commercial and research side, both sharing sequencing results with the NIH.

Helix lab partnered with the CDC to provide viral sequencing in the U.S., becoming one of the largest contributors of sequencing data to state and federal public health efforts.

Department of Justice Sues San Diego-based Illumina, Inc.

For context, we’re going to fast forward to July 2025, when Illumina settled a federal whistleblower case for $9.8 million after the Justice Department alleged the company sold genomic sequencing systems with known cybersecurity vulnerabilities to U.S. agencies between 2016 and 2023, in violation of the False Claims Act. The numerous federal agencies which purchased and used these systems included those involved in public health, research, and defense.

Below is a graph showing the millions of dollars Illumina has received from our government, with a whopping $57 million in 2020.

Illumina’s platforms perform next-generation sequencing (NGS), generating detailed DNA and RNA sequence data. During the COVID-19 pandemic, they were the primary sequencing technology used by many San Diego laboratories, including the Helix lab, UCSD, Scripps Institute and Rady Children's Institute for Genomic Medicine.

Illumina Corporate Headquarters, Photo: Emil Kara

Anthony Fauci’s Ties to Scripps Research Institute

On January 31, 2020, Scripps Research virologist Kristian Andersen emailed NIAID Director Anthony Fauci after examining the newly released SARS-CoV-2 genome, writing that “some of the features look (potentially) engineered.” Fauci replied that if Andersen believed the virus might have been intentionally manipulated, the issue should be brought to the FBI and arranged a conference call for the following day with NIH Director Francis Collins, Wellcome Trust Director Jeremy Farrar, Andersen, and other leading virologists to discuss the virus’s origins.

From that February 2020 conference call, out of twelve participating scientists, only 2 concluded the virus was natural. Per Fauci’s own notes, “the rest felt that deliberate insertion was possible.”

Over the next two months, Andersen would reverse his initial hypothesis. In fact, he became the lead author of the pandemic’s most controversial Nature Medicine paper, The Proximal Origin of SARS-CoV-2, published on March 17, 2020, which Fauci congratulated him on before publishing.

The paper concluded that the available evidence did not support the virus being laboratory engineered and argued that a natural animal origin was the most likely explanation. It became one of the most cited scientific papers of the pandemic, repeatedly by Fauci and other public health officials, to demonize any discussion of possible lab leak.

Hearing on the origins of COVID-19 | JULY 11, 2023

Now five years later, we have released emails and private messages confirming that the paper’s authors had initially considered laboratory-origin scenarios. So who bullied or incentivized the other 10 scientists to change their mind that COVID was not a natural virus, specifically Kristian Andersen?

In July 2023 testimony before Congress, Andersen rejected claims that Anthony Fauci or NIH funding influenced the conclusions of The Proximal Origin of SARS-CoV-2. Andersen testified that he was not pressured by Fauci to dismiss a laboratory origin and denied that NIH grant considerations affected his scientific judgment.

Let’s examine some local details that are relevant in Andersen’s timeline:

From San Diego property records it appears Scripps Institute gave Andersen a $75,000 loan to purchase his home in 2016.

In March 2020, Fauci thanks Andersen for writing the Proximal Origin paper.

In August 2020, Scripps announces NIH/Fauci’s $8.9 million NIAID grant to study West African infectious diseases—which Andersen testified wasn’t a pay off for writing the paper.

But property records reveal that just two months later, Andersen pays off the smaller of 2 home loans (November 2020). And in January 2023, Andersen appears to fully pay off the remainder of his mortgage.

Andersen’s own Slack messages show his contempt for the dissenting public. On March 22, 2021, just as California’s vaccine rollout was accelerating and mandates were on the horizon, he wrote to colleagues: “Wait until the tinfoil hats get a hold of this information. I learned today that Scripps Research has a 1/3% royalty stream to the COVID-19 vaccines because we hold the patent on the ‘2P’ mutation used to stabilize the spike protein—used in all the leading vaccines… $40m so far this year. Tinfoil hats explode.”

Why is the public bankrolling these institutions which sit on more than a billion dollars in assets? They take tax dollars for research with thin oversight, then profit when the resulting products and policies are sold back to the same public.

In the same message threads surrounding the origins debate, evolutionary biologist Andrew Rambaut wrote that he would “try to remember to use my gmail address for all such emails in future.” Kristian Andersen replied that avoiding official channels was “one reason I mostly use my gmail.” Andersen admits it was a stated preference for keeping sensitive discussions off government systems subject to FOIA.

This year, federal prosecutors showed what that preference can look like when charged as a crime. In the case of former NIH senior adviser David Morens, authorities alleged that he and co-conspirators agreed in writing to hide communications by using Morens’s personal Gmail account rather than his official NIH email—precisely because they anticipated FOIA requests.

National Vaccine Mandates are Piloted in California

Years before the pandemic, California had completely eliminated personal belief exemptions for vaccinations and made medical exemptions unattainable options for public and private school children, through senate bills 277 and 276.

San Diego’s former assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez and UCSD/Rady Children’s infectious disease specialist Dr. Mark Sawyer were intricately involved in seeing these mandates become state law.

Behind the scenes, one of the legislation’s most active supporters was the California Immunization Coalition. Public records from 2011 show that Dr. Sawyer filed organizational documents as the Coalition’s president, even listing Rady Children’s Hospital as the organization’s contact address.

Over a decade ago, thousands of parents and community members tenaciously fought against these laws—their main argument being that any vaccine could be added to the child immunization schedule in the future, and there would be no protections left for our children against them.

In the fall of 2021 is when the state began issuing COVID vaccine mandates, with San Diego Unified School District amongst some of the first to require the untested vaccine for entry back into school.

Dr. Sawyer’s position of support could not be more clear: “I support a mandate,” he said. “Obviously we mandate many vaccines for school to prevent infectious diseases that are transmitted in schools and COVID clearly is one of these...

Consistent with current California law, RELIGIOUS OR PERSONAL BELIEF EXEMPTIONS SHOULD NOT BE ALLOWED.”

This was on September 28, 2021. Let’s examine how intricately involved he was in advising these mandates at every level of government. This could be one of the most significant underreported stories of the pandemic era.

A Small Victory Against the Medical Mafia

Senator Richard Pan, ringleader of California’s childhood vaccination mafia, is pictured below with San Diego Unified’s Board member Richard Barrera. After a judge struck down the district’s covid vaccine mandate, these medical tyrants tried to get the untested COVID vaccine on the state’s childhood immunization schedule through the “Keep Schools Open and Safe Act.”

Parents protested with vocal outrage and Dr. Pan pulled the bill. What a victory this was at the time.

Mark Sawyer’s Role in California’s COVID Vaccine Decisions

Rady Children’s and UCSD’s Dr. Mark Sawyer became a central figure in COVID-19 vaccine policy at the federal, state, and local levels.

He served as a voting member of the FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC), reviewed vaccine data through California’s Scientific Safety Review Workgroup, and advised San Diego County’s COVID-19 Vaccine Clinical Advisory Group on rollout strategy and public messaging.

County officials also featured Sawyer in presentations intended to address vaccine misinformation. During those discussions, Sawyer acknowledged known adverse events associated with COVID-19 vaccines while continuing to state that the vaccines were safe and that benefits outweighed risks.

Meeting records show that Sawyer and other advisors were aware of reported adverse events during the rollout period while continuing to recommend authorization and distribution. These agencies comprised of unelected officials advised on policy while the public had no independent check on the so called “experts” writing the rules.

Archived Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup meeting notes reveal they’ve known about adverse events to each COVID vaccine since the beginning. Dr. Mark Sawyer was a part of all of this.

December 12, 2020: “ Vaccine-associated adverse health events have been recognized within six weeks of vaccine administration.”

December 20, 2020: Group acknowledges reports of anaphylactic reactions following Pfizer BioNTech vaccine.

January 20, 2021: Statement issued on Lot 041L20A of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, following adverse reaction at San Diego drive through site.

March 1, 2021: Members recommend excluding comments showing vaccines are created using aborted fetal cells. (This document is still visible but was removed from the main list of SSRW meeting notes).

“Dr. Reingold asked members if they have information about how and whether human fetal tissue was used in developing or testing the Janssen Biotech, Inc. COVID-19 vaccine. Members reported there were clones of cells derived many years ago from aborted human fetus cells used in developing the vaccine. The Vatican, however, has ruled that all COVID-19 vaccines can be used, even if they were made or tested using cells that may have originated from a human fetus. Members recommended the Workgroup statement not include any comment on this topic. A statement from the North Dakota health department that one member shared was shared with the group as a useful resource for responding to this question, linked here.”

March 2, 2021: “There were reports of local and systemic adverse events, but no indication of any safety concerns in the clinical trial.”

April 24, 2021: Thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (blood clots) is acknowledged following the Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine.

On May 10, 2021, the Food and Drug Administration expanded Emergency Use Authorization for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to include adolescents aged 12–15 years. In the following months, nurses and healthcare professionals begin speaking out about seeing myocarditis in childhood patients.

June 24, 2021: “The workgroup reviewed the evidence concerning cases of myocarditis and pericarditis among recipients of COVID-19 mRNA vaccines (i.e. Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines).”

July 26, 2021: The workgroup acknowledges the risk of Gullain-Barré Syndrome after vaccination.

On August 5, 2021, the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) issued a public health order requiring health care workers to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by September 30, 2021. Exempt workers were required to undergo regular COVID-19 testing and wear a surgical mask or N95 respirator at all times indoors.

August 16, 2021: The Workgroup notes that there is currently no evidence that any vaccines, including COVID-19 vaccines, adversely affect fertility and that many women have become pregnant after receiving COVID-19 vaccine.

On August 31, 2021: I read multiple VAERS entires of miscarriage following COVID vaccination at the San Diego County Board of Supervisors Meeting at which they declared “misinformation a public health crisis” (4 hrs, 19 min).

September 17, 2021: Dr. Sawyer votes at the FDA VRBPAC meeting to recommend approval for booster shots.

October 1, 2021: Rady Children’s Hospital nurses, who had a front row seat to the effects of the vaccines, were fired from administering bedside care after refusing to take it, their religious exemptions denied. A month later, Rady’s would be in crisis response and offering double pay for shift coverage.

October 6, 2021: San Diego County brings in Dr. Sawyer to propagandize against citizens’ concerns of coercion and lack of informed consent. In a strange presentation, Sawyer acknowledges the adverse effects of the vaccine, which he calls “serious,” but argues that the “vaccines have lots of minor side effects. But they go away in a couple of days.” In the next breath he says yes, there are severe side effects. “We know exactly what the serous side effects are, and they are serious, no doubt. Anaphylaxis, Thrombosis-blood clotting, Guillan-Baree syndrome, and myocarditis. You are much better off getting the vaccine than not, even considering these serious side effects.”

Dr. Sawyer’s slide for the San Diego County Board of Supervisors meeting 10/6/21

December 9, 2021: Workgroup recommends boosters for 16 and 17 year olds

December 16, 2021: Workgroup reviewed data concerning risk of Thrombosis with Thrombocytopenia Syndrome and Guillain- Barré Syndrome following the receipt of the Janssen (Johnson and Johnson) COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr. Mark Sawyer opposed vaccine exemptions, knew adverse events occurred, and still voted to recommend COVID vaccine authorization as a member of the FDA’s advisory committee. He carried those recommendations to California’s state safety panel, which backed mandates for health-care workers, including his colleagues at Rady Children’s Hospital, while also advising San Diego County on forced testing, vaccination, and “combating misinformation.”

In December 2020 he told reporters: “We’re weighing the benefit of a vaccine against the risks. And with any new product, we don’t know the risks and we have to estimate based on the data we have.”

Is it possible that Dr. Mark Sawyer’s dual role, serving as a prominent public voice for San Diego County’s vaccine policies while also sitting on national committees that shaped COVID-19 vaccine recommendations, created an intimidating environment in which colleagues at Rady Children’s felt pressure not to speak openly about potential vaccine injuries they were seeing in children?

All the authorities were guessing while at the same time silencing concerns from the public, some getting fired from their jobs. There were no experts in the wild, wild west of this pandemic.

V-Safe Side Stepped VAERS: Two Separate Systems

FDA rules required healthcare providers to report serious COVID-19 vaccine adverse events such as hospitalizations, life-threatening illnesses, permanent disabilities, deaths, and other specified outcomes to VAERS (Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System), a national early warning system run by the CDC and the FDA to track health issues after vaccination.

At the same time, the CDC launched V-safe, a voluntary smartphone tool that sent check-ins to vaccinated people. The two systems were never fully linked. FOIA data shows only about 3–4% of V-safe participants who reported needing medical care ended up with a completed VAERS report. Most medically attended events flagged in V-safe never appeared in the public VAERS database—the main repository the public knew to reference when researching adverse events.

San Diego’s Genomic Machine: From Baby Sequencing to the Future of Human Biology

San Diego’s genomic boom did not begin with Rady Children’s Institute for Genomic Medicine (RCIGM). The foundation was already in place through companies like Illumina, which helped establish San Diego as a global hub for next-generation sequencing.

In 2014, Rady Children’s Hospital committed $160 million to launch RCIGM and later recruited Dr. Stephen Kingsmore, a pioneer in rapid whole-genome sequencing, to lead the institute. Under Kingsmore, Rady became one of the nation’s leaders in using genomic sequencing to diagnose critically ill children.

In 2016, Rady sequenced its first baby as part of a research program, advancing a new model of medicine: using a child’s DNA to identify rare diseases faster and guide treatment decisions. That work expanded through the NIH-funded NSIGHT trial and California’s Medi-Cal-funded Project Baby Bear, which sequenced 178 critically ill infants and helped move rapid whole-genome sequencing closer to routine clinical care. In February 2018, the team achieved the world speed record for fastest diagnosis via whole genome sequencing in 19.5 hours.

While sequencing allows scientists to read genetic code, newer technologies such as CRISPR-Cas9 allow scientists to edit it, using molecular tools to target specific DNA sequences, remove, alter, or replace genetic material. These advances hold enormous potential for treating disease, but they also raise profound ethical questions about how far humanity should go in redesigning biology itself.

Behind the science is a growing biotechnology ecosystem. Rady’s genomic programs rely on the same sequencing infrastructure that fueled San Diego’s biotech industry, including a reported multimillion-dollar contract with Illumina exceeding $3 million.

Rady’s 2024 financial filings reported millions in sequencing-related revenue, raising important questions: What services generated that revenue? Who has access to genomic information? How are patient rights protected? And when publicly supported research creates valuable biological data and technology, who ultimately benefits—San Diego’s biotech industry?

UC San Diego and Rady Children’s Hospital are Effectively One Institution

To grasp the reach of the SEARCH Alliance, understand this: Rady Children’s and UC San Diego operate as a tightly fused entity. Rady’s own tax filings state the hospital is “amalgamated with the University of California San Diego Health Sciences” and serves as a center for graduate and post-graduate pediatric education.

“Amalgamated” means they function as a combined organization, sharing governance, resources, staff, and financial reporting, even while remaining legally distinct. Public funds, research grants, and clinical revenue move through both. When these institutions partnered with Scripps Institute and County Public Health on surveillance and policy, the lines between university, hospital, and government blurred.

“University of California San Diego ranks #1 in NIH research funding for Departments of Pediatrics across all California universities and ranks #5 in the U.S. Additionally, UC San Diego has over 1,000 publications with 92 High Impacts Journals across pediatric specialties.” — Rady Website

These billion-dollar “nonprofits” collect our tax dollars and pay exorbitant salaries like Rady’s CEO, Patrick Frias, who earns over $2.5 million annually and UCSD Chancellor Pradeep Khosla, whose salary recently doubled to over $1 million annually. I would like to point out that neither of these men are natural born American citizens. So is this the fulfillment of the great American dream or a nightmare heist?

Rady Children’s Hospital’s 2021 Tax Return

Pradeep Khosla, Chancellor of UC San Diego, has a base salary of $1.14 million, placing him among the highest-paid leaders of public universities in the United States.

UC San Diego Chancellor Pradeep Khosla. Photo: San Diego Union-Tribune

The Conflicts of Interest Seem Unending

As Director of San Diego County’s Health and Human Services Agency throughout the pandemic, Nick Macchione oversaw the agency that consumes roughly 40% of the entire county budget. Under his leadership HHSA directed testing, contact tracing, vaccination campaigns, public messaging, and coordination with state and federal partners. While Public Health Officer Dr. Wilma Wooten held the legal authority to issue orders, Macchione controlled the operational empire, millions in public funds flowing to contractors, NGOs, and institutions including UC San Diego.

His wife, Lisa Macchione, served San Diego County as Chief Deputy County Counsel, providing legal advice on a range of governmental matters. The CDC’s Public Health Law Program directory lists her as the primary contact for San Diego County public-health legal counsel. She provided legal advice to the same county functions her husband directed, including the largest share of the county budget.

In 2023, Macchione resigned from the county position to take a role as Chief Health Officer with UC San Diego Health, emphasizing this small ecosystem of public health control.

Health and Human Services makes up 40% of San Diego County’s budget. We are hemorrhaging money to NGOs, contracted partners and…UCSD.

Current Budget for Fiscal Years 2026-2027

Covid-era “Conspirators” Who Quit, Retired or Re-located

The most troubling legacy of the last five years is not just the censorship, the suppression of debate, the shifting public health narratives, or the restrictions imposed on daily life—it is the absence of accountability. Those who exercised unprecedented power over medical policy and individual freedoms must answer for the decisions they made and the consequences that followed.

In San Diego alone, so many of the enforcers of unconstitutional treatment of citizens have backed out of the public eye or gone on to different positions. Is this intentional?

Bill Gore: San Diego County Sheriff, retired in 2022, a year before his third term was set to expire.

Nick Macchione: San Diego County Public Health Director, resigned in 2023 to take a position as Chief Health Officer at UC San Diego Health.

Helen Robbins-Meyer: San Diego County Chief Administrative Officer , retired in 2023.

Wilma Wooten: San Diego County Public Health Officer , retired in 2024.

Eric McDonald: Chief Medical Officer, San Diego County, retired 2024.

Nathan Fletcher: County Board of Supervisors Chair, resigned in 2023.

Nora Vargas: County Board of Supervisors, resigned in 2025.

Patrick Frias: CEO of Rady Children’s Hospital , relocating to Children’s Hospital in Atlanta, GA (Summer 2026).

Stephen Kingsmore: President and CEO of Rady Children’s Institute for Genomic Medicine, retired in 2026.

Kristian Andersen: Scripps Institute Researcher, is considering leaving the United States.

2023 KUSI Acquisition Erased Years of Archived Reporting

Broadcasting network KUSI was San Diego’s primary lifeline during the pandemic. They were one of the only outlets that interviewed citizens speaking out against draconian county and state business/school closures, mask mandates, vaccine mandates, vaccine risks, and unconstitutional policies forced on the general population.

My friends and I were regularly interviewed after speaking at Board of Supervisors meetings. KUSI would highlight local businesses throughout the county who were suffering, doctors challenging the mainstream narrative and nurses who were living a reality different than what other outlets were reporting.

In September 2023, Nexstar Media Group acquired KUSI-TV from McKinnon Broadcasting for $35 million. The deal created a duopoly: Nexstar already owned FOX affiliate KSWB-TV and CBS affiliate KFMB-TV (Channel 8). Nexstar now controls four major local stations, capturing 56% of the San Diego news audience.

Many of the news clips or articles that were once publicly-available during the pandemic, disappeared and did not “make it through” the digital integration with Nexstar Media Group. Most of the evidence of the reality I lived through was hauntingly erased.

This devastating erasure of critical 2020–2023 historical records has deepened the twilight zone experience of the past six years. Thankfully a few real moments remain on social media showing the mass amount of pushback these tyrants received:

We rallied—and they backed down.

For months, ordinary San Diegans stood together: parents, healthcare workers, first responders, business owners, students, and neighbors from every background and belief system. We showed up by the hundreds to reject vaccine passports, challenge mandates, defend personal choice, and demand accountability from those in power. We stood beside our police, lifeguards, firefighters, and public servants who were forced to make impossible choices.

When local leaders attempted to declare “misinformation” a public health crisis, the community answered with its own message: transparency matters, debate matters, and the public has a voice. Public meetings stretched for hours because citizens refused to sit quietly while policies affecting their lives were decided without them.

The fight for accountability is not over.

The systems built during the emergency remain, and many San Diegans are still working to restore trust, protect individual rights, and ensure that temporary powers granted during a crisis do not become permanent control. We proved that citizens can push back against powerful institutions. Now the work continues: reclaiming a public health system that serves the people—not one that rules over them.

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