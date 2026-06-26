Melissa in California’s Substack

Melissa in California’s Substack

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KaiKai's avatar
KaiKai
Jun 27

I did expert witness work for a brief period of time. It paid very well. Now imagine how that adds up if there are multiple experts, research etc. litigation is a money maker when the law firms pick the right cases.

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Nancy Reed's avatar
Nancy Reed
Jun 26

While I agree the admiration costs you document are outrageous, most of the rest is how the system works. The 25% legal fees noted are actually very, very low for plaintiff work. I worked in law firms for almost 20 years. I did mostly plaintiff cases for severely injured people and those who lost loved ones. Someone has to do the paperwork, file it, find experts, do the discovery, write the briefs. These someones in the big firms are usually paralegal's or junior associates. They need to be paid for the work they do. Do you expect them to work for free? The partners in the firms take very large risks in accepting these cases. They pay the salaries of the paralegals, keep the lights on and work to insure the people they represent are given fair compensation for the catastrophe they have endured. I agree the administration costs you found are totally outrageous. PGE and the rest of the energy corporations are horrible and should not be allowed to rake in the billions off the hard working families only to burn them down because they refuse to maintain the facilities. Go after PGE, they have proven again and again they do not care for anything but the almighty dollar. Think Camp, Dixie, Butte fires, San Bruno gas explosion just to start.

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