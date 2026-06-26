What do California’s Camp Fire (Paradise), Eaton Fire (Altadena), and Maui’s Lahaina fire all have in common? Gavin Newsom’s longtime family friend and business partner Joseph Cotchett’s law firm.

Cotchett and Newsom were partners in PlumpJack and Hana Ranch on Maui. Cotchett’s firm: Cotchett, Pitre & McCarthy, has represented victims in all three fires involving utility companies Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E), Southern California Edison, and Hawaiian Electric, helping secure billions in settlements for victims. The firm earns millions in post-settlement fees while donating hundreds of thousands to Newsom’s campaigns and anti-recall efforts.

Joseph Cotchett and Gavin Newsom, Drew Altizer Photography, drewaltizer.com

Frank M. Pitre , Firm’s Leading Partner

Frank Pitre of Cotchett, Pitre & McCarthy has been a central figure in major wildfire victim litigation. After the devastating 2018 Camp Fire, he helped negotiate the $13.5 billion PG&E settlement, and now sits on the Fire Victim Trust Oversight Committee overseeing payouts to survivors.

Frank Pitre was presented with the Lifetime Legal Achievement Award at the 2018 Rage For Justice Awards on June 2nd, 2018

Ratepayers fund Governor Newsom’s California Wildfire Fund (AB 1054) through higher electricity bills, while Joseph Cotchett’s firm profits from these cases.

Taxpayers are on the hook to bail out utility companies—like the record $15 billion Department of Energy “loan” guarantee to PG&E finalized during Biden’s last days in office.

As a part of their settlement, victims of the 2018 Camp Fire were paid in both PG&E stock and some cash. Unlike a full cash settlement, the value of a significant portion of the compensation depended on a successful future PG&E stock price.

But their post-bankruptcy performance was poor. PG&E’s stock value dropped significantly, and so did the amount paid to the victims. But you know who did get paid? All the consultants and law firms helping with the case, illustrated by an investigation led by San Francisco-area KQED. Is this the lucrative part of the business of fire?

See below:

“In May, KQED and NPR’s California Newsroom published an investigation into spending by the Fire Victim Trust charged with compensating survivors. We found that in its first year, the trust had racked up $51 million in overhead, and distributed only $7 million to fire victims. Ninety percent of outgoing funds paid lawyers and consultants in 2020 while the vast majority of fire victims waited for help.”

Maui Fires Reach Settlement

With the Maui fires, Frank Pitre and his firm are also key members of the plaintiffs’ team suing Hawaiian Electric, Maui County, and the State of Hawaii for alleged failures in fire prevention, warnings, and evacuation during extreme conditions.

Honolulu Civil Beat, June 12, 2026 article

In the $4.03 billion Maui wildfire settlement, plaintiffs’ lawyers from firms including Singleton Schreiber, Panish Shea Ravipudi, and Cotchett, Pitre & McCarthy sought contingency fees of up to 25%—nearly $1 billion. Maui Circuit Court Judge Peter Cahill rejected those requests, ruling that a greater share should go directly to wildfire survivors. As reported by the Honolulu Civil Beat:

“Cahill’s order reduces legal fees for those who signed up after the settlement to 3%. Those who signed up clients before the settlement was reached can receive 8.33%. And lawyers who represented clients whose cases had been set for trial before the settlement could receive 10%.”

Judge Cahill also approved a separate $222 million common-benefit fund to compensate the lead lawyers whose work helped achieve the settlement, with allocations determined through a court-supervised process involving retired Hawaii judges.

The settlement is funded by Hawaiian Electric and its parent company ($1.99 billion), the State of Hawaii ($800 million), Kamehameha Schools ($807.5 million), Maui County, and several other defendants.

While more than 30 plaintiffs’ firms participated, we see smaller network of recurring firms such as Cotchett, Pitre & McCarthy, Singleton Schreiber, Robins Cloud, Walkup Melodia, and Panish Shea Ravipudi frequently handling many of the nation’s largest wildfire lawsuits.

Destroyed homes and buildings along Front Street, seen in Lahaina on August 9, 2023. Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images

Financial Support Shows a Closed Loop

According to opensecrets.org, Jospeh Cotchett has personally contributed at least $136,200 to Gavin Newsom’s political campaigns over the years.

Cotchett’s law firm also contributed $39,423 to Gavin Newsom’s 2018 gubernatorial campaign and $250,000 to Stop the Republican Recall of Governor Newsom in 2021.

San Diego firm Singleton Schreiber was among the first to file lawsuits after the August 2023 Lahaina fire and later brought wrongful-death claims against Hawaiian Electric. The firm has also been at the forefront of litigation on behalf of victims of the Eaton Fire in Altadena, California. They are another major donor to Gavin Newsom and democratic political committees, contributing millions to democrat candidates, liberal PACs and progressive causes.

From their website they say:

“Singleton Schreiber is the nation’s preeminent wildfire-litigation firm. We have represented over 30,000 victims of wildfires – more than any other law firm in the United States – and recovered over $3 billion in settlements and verdicts for our clients. We have played a significant role in litigation resulting from virtually every major fire in the western United States since 2007, and we currently represent thousands of victims affected by wildfires in California, Colorado, Hawaii, New Mexico, Oregon, and Washington.”

Former Federal Judge Frank Damrell, Jr.

We all know that if you’re talking about fires in California, you’re also talking about access to water.

After posting the above information on my social media accounts, Frank Damrell, Jr. responded to me on Threads—it seems I struck a nerve with him, and now I see why.

For six years Damrell served as counsel at Cotchett, Pitre & McCarthy LLP from 2012 to 2018. He joined the firm after retiring from the federal bench to help lead their Sacramento office and litigated cases alongside Joseph Cotchett.

Damrell is a retired federal judge appointed by Bill Clinton and was deputy attorney general for the State of California, 1964-1966. He goes way back in California’s good ol’ boys club being former California Governor Jerry Brown’s college roommate—who later appointed Damrell as a member of the Delta Stewardship Council (2013-2025), which oversees freshwater supply to most of California.



Frank Damrell’s sister—Marie Damrell Gallo—married into the world’s largest family-owned winery: Gallo, becoming Modesto-area aristocrats. Both Damrell and Cotchett have represented Gallo on numerous high-profile cases. These billion dollar-generating farms need access to water to produce grapes and thrive.

How convenient that the Delta Stewardship Council where Mr. Damrell served for 10+ years, affects water policy of the entire Central Valley, including Modesto’s water sources and surrounding vineyards owned by Gallo.

This is California’s good ol’ boys club. This is how they work. It’s really that simple.

Mr. Damrell Responds to Me on “Threads”

Check out Mr. Damrell’s response to me on Threads after I shared public information connecting the law firm he once worked for to litigation involving the Paradise, Lahaina, and Altadena fires.

They always seem to come out to play when they don’t like what you have to say.

"I know everyone mentioned in this thread. I was a law clerk for the firm 35 years ago. And I am very familiar with class action lawsuits. You have spun a narrative with lots of holes.



Gavin Newsom plays no role in the Cotchett firm representing the plaintiffs group. That was likely done by a judge consolidating hundreds of lawsuits. The success of the law firm securing settlements worth billions is precisely what they were retained to do.



What did you think would/should happen? As with every class action lawsuit across the country, the attorneys don’t charge the plaintiffs and there is no gaurantee of payment. Instead, they take a percentage of the settlement or award. This is standard.



And finally, any money awarded is determined by a jury or the public utility’s admission of guilt and offer to settle. Technically, it’s the “ratepayer” of SCE or PG&E who will pay higher rates, not California taxpayers. If you aren’t in the utility’s service area, you are not affected.



As for Frank Pitre, he is 1:9 commissions. None are paid. And their decisions and distribution of funds have no affect his firm financially. There is nothing connecting any fire settlement and Gavin Newsom. You are trying to paint him guilty for simply governing. As for the ratepayers, what were you proposing? Are you saying the victims should not have received compensation?



Did you think SCE was not liable for damages? Who did you think would pay their damages? It’s irresponsible for “journalists” to insinuate something nefarious when you fail to understand tort law and the relationship of parties to a settlement."

Screenshots of Mr. Damrell's response to me on Threads

What do you think? Is my journalism "irresponsible" as Mr. Frank Damrell, Jr. suggests?

Nothing to see here! Moving right along…Have a blessed day.

The information in this article is considered credible but is provided without any warranties and is intended for entertainment purposes only.