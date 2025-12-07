At the beginning of this year Britt Mayer and I attended what may have been the last Transgender Healthcare Symposium at the University of California San Diego School of Medicine. And despite being fully undercover for the entire eight-hour marathon, we made it through without a single confrontation—an unexpected victory in itself.

We saw first hand what we’ve always known:

The whole trans-movement—especially as it applies to children—is based on activism, not science.

I’ll walk you through what we uncovered—from the intertwined relationship between UCSD and Rady Children’s Hospital, to the way a tightly knit ideological circle speaks when they think only friends are listening. The most revealing part of the entire symposium was hearing directly from these so-called “leaders” and seeing firsthand that they are, in reality, a small band of radical activist crusaders with no medically necessary foundation for their work. Anything goes.

They openly discuss bending the truth to secure federal funding, they push for unfettered access to children, and their greatest fear is exactly this—articles that expose them or leaked clips of their meetings going viral. Secrecy is the final shield keeping their agenda alive. So let’s make it not-so-secret.

The “Healthcare” Symposium

UC San Diego’s 6th Annual Transgender Health Care Symposium had its biggest turnout to date, though we estimate fewer than 250 attendees. Britt and I made it to four sessions on the schedule:

Current Political Climate and Transgender Care: Lessons Learned from Texas Led by Ximena Lopez, MD, (she/her)

Bottom Surgery: Decision Making and Surgical Techniques – Priya G. Lewis, MD, (she/her), Jennifer T. Anger, MD, MPH, (she/her), & Cecile Ferrando, MD, MPH, (she/her)

Cancer Prevention & Risk Reduction in the Trans and Non-binary Community: An Overview – Kiré Lau, MD, (they/them) & Jesse Nodora, DrPH, (he/him/el)

Adolescent Gender Health Pediatric Gender-Affirming Care in a Changing Political Landscape – Bixby Marino-Kibbee, LCSW, (they/he), Shawn Harvey, LMFT, (he/him), & Maja Marinkovic, MD, (she/her)

Highlighted in yellow are the breakout sessions we attended.

Britt before embarking on the symposium’s journey

UCSD’s Gender Affirming Care Program Gets Nation’s…Leftovers?

Dr. Ximena Lopez opened the first session with a somber talk on “Current Political Climate and Transgender Care: Lessons Learned from Texas.” Just days after President Trump’s inauguration, the group we sat amongst were already anticipating federal funding cuts.

Me, excited to learn in the lecture hall

Raised in Spain and Mexico, Lopez co-founded GENECIS in 2014 with UT Southwestern and Children’s Medical Center of Dallas. The clinic stopped accepting new patients in November 2021, and after Texas banned puberty blockers and hormones for minors, it closed in June 2023. Lopez then relocated to California to continue her work at UC San Diego and Rady Children’s Hospital.

Dr. Lopez stated, “The reason why I'm leaving Texas is that it's unbearable for me… I just can't bear living in a state where I feel oppressed and where I'm just seeing my patients suffer.” — The Texas Tribune 2023

Dr. Ximena Lopez outside Rady Children’s Hospital in San Diego, CA

What shocked us most was hearing Dr. Lopez say she would repurpose federal funds to preserve gender-affirming care if its own funding was at risk.

Executive Order 14187, titled “Protecting Children from Chemical and Surgical Mutilation”, issued by President Trump on January 28, 2025, states that it is now federal policy that the government “will not fund, sponsor, promote, assist, or support the so-called ‘transition’ of a child from one sex to another, and it will rigorously enforce all laws that prohibit or limit these destructive and life-altering procedures.”

“California is the best place to be for trans kids, especially San Diego.” —Dr. Ximena Lopez

The Horrifying Reality Behind Bottom Surgery

As the sessions progressed, the information grew increasingly disturbing. Our first breakout was held in a classroom, with three UCSD surgeons presenting:

Bottom Surgery: Decision Making and Surgical Techniques – Priya G. Lewis, MD, (she/her), Jennifer T. Anger, MD, MPH, (she/her), & Cecile Ferrando, MD, MPH, (she/her)

Britt asks Dr. Lewis and Dr. Anger about the functions of a neovagina and neophallus:

⚠️Warning: Graphic photos and material featured below. Stop reading if you are under 18 years of age. ⚠️

Only after researching the presenters did I realize we had already heard from one of the gender-affirming surgeons at Rady Children’s Hospital, a detail not noted in the program. Also present in the classroom as a listener was Maja Marinkovic, MD, co-medical director of Rady’s Center for Gender-Affirming Care.

Priya’s bio on Rady Children’s website says she “is a plastic surgeon who performs gender-affirming and general plastic surgery procedures.”

Dr. Cecile Ferrando shared that the surgeries of the past were “binary,” in simple terms meaning surgically imitating Male to Female or Female to Male. But now, she says, patients come in wanting variations so we “do whatever they want…we glorify the surgery.”

“Patients come in wanting variations so we do whatever they want. ” — Dr. Cecile Ferrando

I learned more than I’ve ever wanted to know about bottom surgery. I won’t even try and explain what I saw but instead—just show you the pictures.

A Look Inside the World You’re Not Supposed to See:

Priya Lewis. and Jennifer Anger enjoying presenting their Frankenstein experiments

Rady’s Nurse Confirms Mastectomies on Minors

A former Rady Children’s nurse who cared for young girls after mastectomies told me about her experience inside the hospital. When I asked how young the patients were, she answered:

“I can confirm they do [surgeries] and I personally cared for post operative adolescents. I do not believe they do gender reassignment surgery but I can confirm they do hormonal implants and mastectomies.”

She went on to say:

“I saw children as young as five whose parents were attempting to affirm gender based on their personal beliefs.”

This nurse also saw children undergo anesthesia to receive histrelin implants—a small rod inserted under the skin of a child’s upper arm that slowly releases medication into the bloodstream, signaling the pituitary gland to shut down the hormones that drive puberty. This device is commonly referred to as a puberty blocker. “I personally saw 1-3 hormonal implants per week and that is only what was assigned to me.”

Implantable medication “histrelin acetate” over 1 in long

This nurse also shared: “I will also say, I worked in that department for [amount redacted] years and only started to see this being done in the last 2-3 years [I was there around 2019-2021]. It all coincided with the San Diego Unified gender inclusive curriculum. Dysphoria skyrocketed.”

Rai Khamisa, Gender Health Program Director at UCSD was a Patient Herself

Rai Khamisa, LCSW was once a patient of UCSD and now plays a care‑coordination role for gender-affirming adults at UCSD.

UC San Diego began providing gender-affirming care in 2018, expanded primary care services in 2020, and launched a centralized model in late 2022.

Rai, who had organized previous years’ Transgender Symposiums, chose to present on the different pronouns in use. Ze/Hir and Per/Per were among the ones I hadn’t encountered before.

Rai Khamisa before her time at UCSD, and now.

“Pronoun education” slide presented at the UCSD Transgender Symposium

UCSD Staff outside the UC San Diego School of Medicine

Rady Children’s Hospital’s Gender-Affirming Care Clinic

Britt and I made sure to attend the Pediatric Breakout Session—why we came in the first place. The presentation was entitled:

Adolescent Gender Health Pediatric Gender-Affirming Care in a Changing Political Landscape – Bixby Marino-Kibbee, LCSW, (they/he), Shawn Harvey, LMFT, (he/him), & Maja Marinkovic, MD, (she/her)

Dr. Maja Marinkovic , Co-Medical Director, Center for Gender-Affirming Care

Dr. Maja Marinkovic, a pediatric endocrinologist and scientist, finished medical school in Serbia then immigrated to the United States in 2000 to continue her training in pediatric residency at the University of South Florida. Following this, she came to the west coast for an endocrinology fellowship at the University of California, San Diego.

A local mother shared a story with me about a recent encounter with Dr. Marinkovic Rady’s: “Today my teen had an appointment at Rady’s endocrinology. The lead endo came into the appt. She was wearing trans and gay flag pins. I looked at them intently to make sure I was seeing what I thought. She caught me seeing them and immediately closed her doctor’s robe and crossed her arms so it wouldn’t open again. Endocrinology is where all the blockers are prescribed and surgeries to transition the kids start. The fact that she closed her Doctor robe and crossed her arms gives it away that she knew they’re doing something wrong by promoting the trans agenda. That doctor was so dismissive of my son’s symptoms and medical condition that it was enraging to be there. I bet if my boy was thinking he’s a girl he would’ve gotten royal treatment. Why was she at my son’s appointment? He was there for metabolic issues.”

Maja has said: “An important part of our growth is continued research.” “It is a relatively new field. Research data is lacking in many areas.” “Having patients that are eager to participate in research—we can be in the excellence of research—not just patient care. This is where I see our future growth: in the research field.”

Bixby Marino‑Kibbee , Program Director

Born Heather Bixby, ‘Bixby’ is the program director for the Center for Gender Affirming Care at Rady Children’s Hospital and sits on board of The San Diego LGBT Community Center. With a masters in social work, Bixby has no medical training.

She descends from the prominent Bixby family, influential in Long Beach’s early development. Their company, now Bixby Capital Management, oversees over $1.5 billion in commercial real estate nationwide.

In her presentation, Bixby highlighted the history of the Gender Clinic listing the following dates and statistics:

Since opening in 2011, the clinic has seen more than 130 patients. Half of those patients arrived in 2015.

In 2011 Dr. Newfield and Dr. Marinovich establish Rady Children’s Hospital’s gender clinic.

In 2019 they established a new center for gender affirming care.

In 2021 they built out an addition of adolescent medicine specialty for youth up to age 26.

In 2024 they had 950 active patients, 4 pediatric endocrinologist and two in the adolescent medical practice.

With a straight face, Bixby told us that “individuals, regardless of age, are the experts on themselves, and as providers we must recognize that we do not know better than our patients”. Bixby illustrates this through a bus analogy: the child is the driver, while the guardians serve as the wheels that help navigate decisions around puberty suppression, hormones, or surgery.

In this analogy, mental health professionals provide WPATH-informed consent, and medical doctors ensure that WPATH guidelines are met. (In previous research I learned that radical activist moms sit alongside doctors and social workers to advise on the guidelines adopted and distributed worldwide by the World Professional Association for Transgender Health).

“We never position ourselves to know more about our patients than they do.” —Bixby Marino‑Kibbee, Program Director

“In CA, legislation has passed that foster youth and juvenile detention kids are entitled to gender affirming care. San Diego has done a lot on this with monthly work groups with social workers. Not much pushback in San Diego.” – Bixby

This is a “terrifying era of care.”

We agree, Bixby.

Dr. Ron Newfield, Co-Medical Director

Although he was not among the speakers, it is important to acknowledge Co-Medical Director Ron Newfield, who has worked alongside Dr. Marinovich to lead the clinic since its founding in 2011.

Joint Publication Highlights Early Connection

In 2017, Dr. Ximena Lopez and Dr. Maja Marinkovic collaborated on the publication “Statement on Gender-Affirmative Approach to Care from the Pediatric Endocrine Society Special Interest Group on Transgender Health.” This shows the two knew each other prior to Ximena moving to San Diego.

Just eight years ago, they agreed:

“Although further long term study is needed, children with gender dysphoria have improvement in social function and quality of life with the delay of puberty and initiation of gender affirming hormone therapy.”

Dr. Gayathri “Gaya” Chelvakumar , Co-Medical Director

Although Dr. Gaya Chelvakumar also was not present at the Transgender Symposium that day, it is important to note her role as a third Co-Medical Director at the Center for Gender-Affirming Care. She is now an Associate Professor of Pediatrics at UC San Diego.

Before joining Rady Children’s, Gaya provided adolescent gender-affirming care in Nationwide Children’s THRIVE program with Scott Leibowitz, MD, in Ohio.

Her father, “Chelva” Chelvakumar, a diplomat during the Sri Lankan Civil War, has also been involved with the University of California system as a professor. He still teaches at foreign universities yet helped secure $4.2 billion in federal Medicaid funds for state hospitals by initiating the Provider Fee program, which uses hospital-paid assessments to unlock additional federal funding.

How it All Started: The Politics of Mutilation & Sterilization

Which came first? Gender clinics or activist moms?

A recorded zoom presentation published by Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals featured Rady Children’s staff explaining how the center was created. I was stunned to hear Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, Gail Knight, MD, say that California Senator Toni Atkins met with her and was told the hospital needed to do more.

Senator Toni Atkins—known for major transgender-rights legislation—helped spur the clinic’s launch.

I went back to pull clips, but the video has since been removed. For anyone researching further, here’s the link:

https://fb.watch/x_3AFaSoSD/?mibextid=wwXIfr&fs=e

In October 2018, Senator Toni Atkins gave “transgender children” Sam Moehlig, Chase Matys-Gleason, and Ryland Whittington signed copies of SB 179, the Gender Recognition Act which she co-authored with Senator Scott Wiener. The law, a first of its kind in the U.S., lets parents or guardians request updated gender markers on children’s IDs with court approval, but no medical proof.

These same children had attended her swearing-in ceremony months earlier as California Senate President pro Tempore.

October 2018. Senator Toni Atkins presented Sam Moehlig, Chase Matys-Gleason, and Ryland Whittington with signed copies of SB179 - the Gender Recognition Act.

Senator Toni Atkins with Adam Schiff, Todd Gloria, Nora Vargas and Gavin Newsom

Senator Toni Atkins in the California legislature, Sacramento, CA

Sam & Kathie Moehlig

In 2016, the Los Angeles Times featured Rady Children’s Hospital’s first patient: Sam Moehlig. Dr. Maja Marinkovic is quoted saying “Rady Children’s Hospital will not recommend surgery for anyone younger than 16 because of the irreversibility of the procedure. Adolescents may not have the capacity to make informed decisions.”

Sam’s family traveled north of L.A. to the Kryger Institute of Plastic Surgery in Thousand Oaks, CA for her double mastectomy.

Sam was 14 years old.

Los Angeles Time article

2010: Sam Moehlig, around age 10, shared from Kathie’s Instagram

TransFamily Support Services

In a 2025 interview, Kathie Moehlig shared that when her child began transitioning at age 11, “most people didn’t even know what ‘transgender’ meant,” and local doctors, schools, and insurers offered little support. As she informally helped other families facing the same barriers, she realized, “If I was going to have an impact, I needed to have an organization behind me.” She founded TransFamily Support Services in June 2015, less than a year before Sam’s surgery.

Kathie Moehlig, Founder and Executive Director of TransFamily Support Services

Kathie Moehlig relied on Senator Toni Atkins for legal reform, urging her to write and support legislation that would give minors broader access to gender-affirming care in California.

On November 5, 2015, Toni Atkins shares on Twitter/X: “Great Meeting with Kathie Moehlig talking about our transgender youth with focus on support and better healthcare access.”

In a January 28, 2024 Instagram post, Kathie shared a tribute reel highlighting her long-standing ties to Senator Toni Atkins, saying she was “so inspired by this amazing human.”

TransFamily Support Services is funded with your Money

TransFamily Support Services hosts an annual Halloween “Boo Bash” featuring a drag show for kids and families, which has drawn significant controversy.

In 2022, Britt spoke out after the Encinitas Unified School District promoted the event—advertised as “the queerest free Halloween party for youth & families,” with games, trick-or-treating, and a “family-friendly” drag performance.

I was surprised to discover that the City of San Diego had contributed $2,000 in taxpayer funds to support it—and the deeper I dug into the finances, the more alarming the picture became.

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria, Councilman Stephen Whitburn, Senator Toni Atkins, County Supervisor Terra Lawson-Remer

Kathie Moehlig at the 2022 Boo Bash with her family

The County of San Diego has given Kathie Moehlig’s organization—TransFamily Support Services—at least $35,000.

She’s also procured thousands of dollars from the city of San Diego, Qualcomm, Catalyst and other cities throughout the county.

Kathie even secured a $50,000 grant from the San Diego County District Attorney’s office! And this was just for one year. I’ve submitted a public records request to understand the full amount provided from the county level.

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria names Sam Moehlig “Mr. Pride,” 2022

The Pipeline: Activism → School Districts →Medical Mutilation

Multiple San Diego County school districts have also hired TransFamily Support Services for staff training. Over three consecutive years, Poway Unified School District contracted with TFSS for $3,000/year, with sessions even reaching elementary schools. San Dieguito Union High School District paid about $12,000 for a six‑hour training that reached over 1,100 staff. Encinitas Union School District has also hired Kathie as a consultant.

A Carlsbad, CA high school made national headlines this year after inviting a DAP Health lecturer—described as polygamous engaging in BDSM practices—to address the GSA Club during lunch. DAP Health can refer youth to Rady Children’s, and TransFamily Support Services was also scheduled to meet with students, sparking parent concerns.

So we have radical activist moms like Kathie Moehlig who align with lawmakers and school districts to bring their ideology into our schools, gaining access to students, and ultimately guiding them toward medical interventions—all funded through grants and taxpayer dollars.

Alongside Maja Marinkovic, MD, and Bixby Marino-Kibbee, LCSW, Kathie Moehlig and TransFamily Support Services are listed as official LGBTQ resources for children on the UC San Diego Health and Rady Children’s Hospital–affiliated Children’s Primary Care Medical Group website.

TransFamily Support Services is the liaison between students and the medical mutilation pipeline and your tax dollars are contributing to it.

In July 2025, I submitted a public records request to the CA legislature requesting any correspondence between Kathie Moehlig and Senator Toni Atkins but my request was not fulfilled.

I also made the same public records request to San Diego Unified School District and still, after six months, my request has yet to be fulfilled.

Rady Children’s Hospital and UCSD are Intertwined

Nealy 25 years ago, UC San Diego Health Sciences and Children’s Specialists of San Diego partnered with Rady Children’s Hospital–San Diego to create a new, unified medical foundation called Rady Children’s Specialists of San Diego Medical Foundation. What does this mean? Under California law: if an entity presents to the public as acting on behalf of another entity with that entity’s approval, both entities can be considered liable for harm.

“In 2001, UC San Diego Health Sciences and RCHSD entered a long-term affiliation agreement, whereby the majority of UC San Diego’s clinical pediatric care and pediatric residency programs were transferred to RCHSD. In recognition of academic programs existing in the Department of Pediatrics that would have been funded by hospital revenues now transferring to RCHSD, RCHSD agreed to fund three pools using net patient revenue. They initially consisted of Pool A (Trainee Support) estimated at $1.5 million, Pool B (Departmental Academic Support) estimated at $2 million, and Pool C (Program Development Support Fund) estimated at $1 million. UCSD and CSSD also entered into an affiliation agreement at that time.” —University of CA Regents

“Rady Children’s Hospital, in partnership with the University of California, San Diego School of Medicine, is the region’s teaching hospital for the next generation of pediatric physicians.” —Rady Children’s Hospital’s website

Mutilation Covered by Insurance

If you are with the FBI, please note this insider tip: Rady Children’s Hospital could possibly be billing top surgeries under the category of breast reductions.

Demand a Federal Investigation

In April 2025, Attorney General Pam Bondi issued a memorandum instructing the Justice Department personnel to enforce a federal statute that makes female genital mutilation against the law:

I am putting medical practitioners, hospitals and clinics on notice: In the United States, it is a felony to perform, attempt to perform or conspire to perform female genital mutilation on any person under the age of 18," Bondi's memo said. "That crime carries a maximum prison sentence of 10 years per count. I am directing all U.S. Attorneys to investigate all suspected cases of FGM — under the banner of so-called ‘gender-affirming care’ or otherwise — and to prosecute all FGM offenses to the fullest extent possible."

If you feel that anything in this article warrants a federal investigation, please pass along the information to tips.fbi.gov.

If you reside in San Diego County and oppose taxpayer funds being directed to TransFamily Support Services through payments or grants, make your voice heard by submitting a comment to the Board of Supervisors here.

The only reason these people, and their pseudo-science house of horrors movement, has been successful is because it operates in secret.

Let’s make it not-so-secret.

*The event registration and website did not mention any restrictions on recording or photography. However, after the first break-out session we were instructed not to record, and the reminder was repeated during Bixby Moreno-Kibee’s presentation on their work at Rady Children’s Hospital. We complied with the request. Although we were told Bixby’s slides could be requested, the coordinator never provided them despite three follow-up emails.

Please support our independent journalism by subscribing to both our substacks and share this article far and wide!