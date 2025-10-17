Did you know that the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) owns and manages 250,000 acres of land in Inyo County and 60,000 acres in Mono County, California? I never knew about this until a summertime trip up to Mammoth this year. While driving through the stunning rock formations of Alabama Hills, I noticed a sign (pictured above) which reads “CITY OF LOS ANGELES. PRIVATE PROPERTY.”

About 200 miles from L.A., the LADWP controls most private land in Inyo County, leasing parcels to ranchers, local residents, and businesses. It has been this way since the early 1900s when William Mulholland and Fred Eaton orchestrated the purchase of thousands of acres to secure water rights for the construction of the Los Angeles Aqueduct.

A map of Lone Pine, CA showing the surrounding areas owned by the city of Los Angeles DWP

Fred Eaton (namesake of Eaton Canyon, origin of Eaton Fire)

In the early 1900s, Frederick “Fred” Eaton persuaded the public to buy the private Los Angeles City Water Company, creating today’s municipal water system. Los Angeles officials ran a propaganda campaign inside, and outside of the city to secure aqueduct funding from residents and buy land and water rights from Owens Valley locals. The Los Angeles Times was a key propagandist.

Fred Eaton bought land in the Owens Valley to profit from the Los Angeles Aqueduct, including a reservoir site he hoped to sell to the city. His million-dollar demand for the dam led to a deadlock with chief engineer William Mulholland, ending their partnership and Eaton’s finances. Today, the (LADWP) is the largest municipal utility in the United States.

Los Angeles Aqueduct Jawbone Siphon

The Depletion of Owens Valley

Owens Valley: a once-fertile region drained to transform Los Angeles into an Eden in the desert. William Mulholland, a self-taught city engineer, supervised construction of the Los Angeles Aqueduct from 1908 to 1913 at a cost of $23 million. The 233-mile gravity-fed system was considered one of the greatest engineering feats in the world, second to the Panama Canal. It enabled Los Angeles to grow rapidly by diverting Owens Valley water and, today, still supplies a significant portion of the city’s water.

Almost to Lone Pine, CA, my family and I passed a dystopian scene this past summer: a massive dust bowl, which I later learned was Owens Lake. Drained from supplying Los Angeles water, the Owens Lake bed has been a major source of air pollution, leaving LADWP responsible for managing dust that has endangered nearby residents for decades.

In 1924, after seeing the effects on their local water supply, Owens Valley residents seized the aqueduct and blew it up 17 different times. Fast forward to nearly 100 years later and LADWP loses a lawsuit after neglecting dust mitigation standards from the drained lake.

A 1910 publication from the Owens Valley Improvement Company suggesting a fertile valley

LADWP pushes Mono Lake near ecological collapse, later loses lawsuit

In 1941, LADWP extended the aqueduct system, diverting streams from Mono Lake over 300 miles to Los Angeles. Research by students in the 1970s revealed that these diversions caused Mono Lake’s water level to drop dramatically. This evidence—showing a negatively impacted ecosystem—led to landmark lawsuits, culminating in a ruling that the state must protect public trust resources like Mono Lake.

One of the America’s deadliest civil-engineering failures

The water was flowing! In the early 1920s, William Mulholland recognized the need for a large reservoir to store water carried through the Los Angeles–Owens River Aqueduct. Construction began in St. Francisquito Canyon, where the St. Francis Dam would stand.

As the reservoir filled, engineers noticed cracks and leaks in the dam and its abutments, but Mulholland dismissed these warning signs as routine. When the reservoir finally reached full capacity on March 7, 1928, he personally inspected the structure and declared it safe.

Just five days later, on the morning of March 12, the dam keeper reported a muddy leak—a sign that the foundation might be eroding. Mulholland and his assistant examined the site and found the water running clear, concluding there was no cause for alarm.

That night, shortly before midnight, the dam’s massive concrete wall gave way without warning, unleashing 12.4 billion gallons of water that tore through the canyon on its way to the Pacific Ocean, destroying everything in its path.

Though Mulholland was not criminally charged, his once-celebrated reputation was shattered. He soon resigned from his position at the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power. During the coroner’s inquest, he accepted full responsibility for the tragedy, saying,

“Don’t blame anyone else—you just fasten it on me.”

At another moment, he added,

“The only ones I envy about this thing are the ones who are dead.”

The St. Francis Dam disaster is one of the most tragic engineering failures in U.S. history. It is California’s second-deadliest catastrophe, with a toll exceeding 450 lives—and a defining moment in Los Angeles’ forgotten water story.

To this day, multiple southern California buildings, roads, monuments—and even a remaining dam—posses the Mulholland name.

William Mulholland on the witness stand at the coroner’s inquest.

Site of the St. Francis Dam collapse, 1928.

Outdoor funeral service at a burial site after the collapse of the Saint Francis Dam, Santa Clara River Valley (Calif.), 1928. Los Angeles Times Photographic Collection

Janisse Quiñones, current head of LADWP

No stranger to disasters, Janisse Quiñones was appointed by L.A. Mayor Karen Bass, and makes nearly double that of her predecessor with an annual salary of $750,000. Even after much of Pacific Palisades neighborhoods burned as a result of empty reservoirs and fire hydrants, Quiñones STILL HAS HER JOB as CEO and Chief Engineer at LADWP. Prior to her onboarding, the DWP board approved $30,000 in relocation costs and a six-month housing allowance of $45,000 for Quiñones. She previously served in leadership roles for Pacific Gas & Electric, Cobra Energy, and San Diego Gas & Electric.

High density population and limited water. A recipe for disaster.

California’s push for high-density housing in cities like Los Angeles, situated in a water-scarce desert, seems contradictory given the region’s environmental constraints. High population density combined with limited water resources risks exacerbating vulnerabilities.

In areas like Pacific Palisades, where infrastructure struggles to ensure reliable water access during emergencies, state-mandated housing growth raises concerns about sustainability and resource management. Why do our elected representatives continue to pursue policies that appear to conflict with these challenges?

Santa Ynez Reservoir at the base of the Pacific Palisades

Palisades fire victims take action

LADWP is battling major lawsuits over the 2025 Pacific Palisades fire. Fire victims have filed mass torts, class actions, and amended suits alleging LADWP tampered with records tied to an empty reservoir and nearby power lines. The amended lawsuit claims the utility ignored its own protocols, then altered policy and computer logs to cover up a four-hour delay in cutting power during the Jan. 7 fire.

Now representing 3,300 victims, with more joining daily, the suit accuses LADWP, the City of L.A., and the State of California of negligence and wrongful conduct. The suits, filed primarily in Los Angeles County Superior Court, seek billions in damages for property loss, emotional distress, evacuation costs, and long-term health impacts from smoke and ash. High-profile plaintiffs include reality stars Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag, as well as two federal judges: U.S. District Judge Dean Pregerson and former Magistrate Judge Vijay “Jay” Gandhi, whose homes were destroyed.

We’re stepping into an age where accountability is no longer optional. Politicians, utilities, and bureaucrats will answer for the wildfires, water crises, and reckless decisions that have left our state vulnerable. The cover-ups end now—transparency and justice begin here.

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