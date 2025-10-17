Melissa in California’s Substack

Melissa in California’s Substack

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Sonia Nordenson's avatar
Sonia Nordenson
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A GREAT report. I grew up in beautiful Southern California, and lived there for most of my life before leaving the state seven years ago for greener pastures. I must say that Janisse Quiñones seems a disaster of a choice for her role with the LADWP (as is Mayor Karen Bass, who appointed her, a disaster in her own role). Some truths are inescapable.

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