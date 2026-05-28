Melissa in California’s Substack

Melissa in California’s Substack

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Frontera Lupita's avatar
Frontera Lupita
May 28

Great reporting Melissa. Looks like the local “Muslim Community” here in San Diego are equal opportunity grifters and fraudsters, similar to the Somali community in MN. (Oh but it appears the local SD Somali community is onto the grift as well, though it’s not as large as Minneapolis.)

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Kelly Donivan's avatar
Kelly Donivan
May 28

Wow. What is Catholic Charities doing accepting money from these people?

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