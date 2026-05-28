San Diego was shaken this past week by a horrific act of violence when two teenagers opened fire inside the Islamic Center of San Diego, killing three men before taking their own lives. In the United States, violence targeting innocent people and houses of worship cannot be tolerated.

Security guard Amin Abdullah, along with Mansour Kaziha and Nadir Awad, confronted the attackers, warned others inside, and sacrificed their lives while helping protect more than 100 children who were at the mosque during the shooting.

The Islamic Center of San Diego, located in the Clairemont neighborhood of San Diego, is widely recognized as the largest mosque in San Diego County. The center also operates Al-Rashid School, which offers Arabic language instruction, Quran studies, and Islamic education for children beginning at age five.

The tragedy drew international attention to the mosque and the broader San Diego Muslim community.

Mosque Imam Taha Hassane’s Political Connections and CAIR-CA

I have driven past the mosque before but didn’t know anything about it until looking into a few details right after the news broke. I want to emphasize that I believe what happened there was horrible. My condolences to the families who lost their loved one.

I also want to share a number of things that stood out to me as I sought to learn more about the history of this mosque and its leadership.

Familiar with local San Diego media, I watched the news spread like wildfire, quickly being picked up by every major national outlet, even reaching international attention. California Governor Gavin Newsom was quick to condemn the attack.

“Hate has no place in California,” he said. That is true. “To the San Diego Muslim community: we stand with you.” Also true coming from Newsom—I found that the mosque’s Imam (leader), Taha Hassane, delivered the prayer at the California Democratic Party Endorsing Convention in March 2022, with other prominent Democrats, including then-Mayor Eric Garcetti and Governor Gavin Newsom present.

Hassane is well-connected politically and has been affiliated for years with CAIR-CA: the Council On American Islamic Relations in California, a multi-million dollar “nonprofit.” Hassane, along with other members of the mosque, and CAIR-CA, speak in lockstep against immigration enforcement and are outspoken critics of the current administration.

CAIR-CA, Council on American Islamic Relations

Taha Hassane is a former board member at CAIR-CA, the state’s largest Muslim civil liberties and advocacy organization. In 2024, they spent nearly a million dollars in lobbying and expenses.

CAIR-CA has supported legislation including AB 49 (California Safe Haven Schools and Child Care Act) which increased restrictions on ICE access to schools and childcare facilities and SB 627 (No Masking Bill) which requires most law enforcement officers in California to identify themselves and prohibits many forms of masked policing activity.

The "nonprofit"donates heavily to refugee resettlement programs. Most recent 2024 tax filings show:

$378,000 to International Institute of Los Angeles

$371,000 to Jewish Family Service of San Diego

$334,000 to Human Rights First New York

$321,000 to Al-Misbah Islamic Charity

$208,000 to Pars Equality Center

$175,000 to San Juan Unified School District

$174,000 to Catholic Charities of San Diego

$118,000 to the International Rescue Committee



Imam Taha Hassane with Aleena Jun Nawabi, CAIR-CA October 17, 2019. Photo: KPBS

A recent City Journal article points out that CAIR was designated as a terrorist organization by Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

"CAIR-CA, the organization’s largest statewide affiliate, is flush with taxpayer cash. In the last five years, the California Department of Social Services (CDSS) has rubberstamped at least $41 million in funding to the group. The vast majority of that money, it turns out, comes from the federal government. These federal dollars are flowing into CAIR-CA’s coffers even after it was the target of a recent Department of Justice investigation." -City Journal May 2026

It’s also important to understand how influential this organization and its members are. Hafsa Kaka, a governing board member of CAIR-CA, is currently Gavin Newsom’s Senior Advisor on Homelessness. Kaka immigrated from Burma to California in 1983 with her parents and two older sisters after an uncle sponsored their move to the United States.

Hafsa Kaka, with Governor Gavin Newsom, from her LinkedIn

Hafsa Kaka, with San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria

Prior to working under Newsom at the state level, Kaka was the Director of Homelessness Strategies & Solutions for the City of San Diego, under Mayor Todd Gloria. San Diegans have watched the city’s deterioration under Gloria.

Before that, Kaka was an Officer of Homeless Solutions for the city of Riverside, the Homeless Services Manager for the city of Santa Ana and Associate Director of Homeless Services at a Skid Row shelter in Los Angeles.

There is only one way to say it: Kaka has “failed up” from her last number of positions. Homelessness has become a true humanitarian crisis during the time she has been involved. It seems the more millions that are designated to help these citizens, the worse the situation gets.

Newsom Pays Millions to “Combat Hate”

In 2024, Governor Newsom provided $76 million in grant funding to protect faith communities and "combat the rise of hate in California." The Islamic Center of San Diego was a recipient, receiving over $197,000, along with the Islamic Center in East San Diego County, who received the same amount.

Grant funds = taxpayers’ dollars. Is it the job of citizens to pay for various houses of worship’s private security? In the case of this mosque, money didn’t solve the problem.

Pacifica Synod Lutherans and the Mosque Property Sale

After digging through public records I was surprised to find that the property now occupied by the Islamic Center of San Diego was sold by the Pacifica Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA).

In 2019, the ELCA Churchwide Assembly formally declared the denomination a “sanctuary church body,” describing the move as part of its longstanding commitment to housing or sheltering migrants and refugees. Their official committee documents state:

“While there is no uniform or legally accepted definition of sanctuary, its overall purpose is to protect people from immigration laws that lead to the deportation of undocumented people who are part of our communities and may have U.S. citizen children. Part of what it means to provide sanctuary to immigrants seeking protection is having lawyers handling their cases. If they are hosted in a congregation, it is a temporary measure.

Below are San Diego County public records which documented the transfer:

From the ELCA website

According to the denomination:

“The 2019 ELCA Churchwide Assembly voted August 7th to approve a memorial that affirms the denomination's long-standing commitment to migrants and refugees and declares the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA) a sanctuary church body. The ELCA is the first North American denomination to declare itself a sanctuary church body.”

Bishop Andrew , who is on the transfer documents, has written about being a “Sanctuary Congregation” and what that means.

Signage from inside the mosque suggests they accept government public assistance benefits (EBT) as payment

The North American Islamic Trust

The Islamic Center of San Diego’s mosque sits on two parcels of land. One of those parcels is owned by the North American Islamic Trust, out of Illinois, and includes international funding.

According to InfluenceWatch, “NAIT holds title to Islamic-affiliated properties worth hundreds of millions of dollars in at least 42 states. According to a report from the Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR), NAIT holds the title to more than 300 mosques, or approximately 27 percent of the estimated 1,200 mosques in the United States.”

The North American Islamic trust holds title to another property in Escondido, CA, associated with “The Islamic Society of North County.” 1235 Rock Springs Road sits in a residential, northwest corner near where the 78 and 15 freeways meet.

According to public records from 2012, the plan for the property is to have 3 buildings:

“Building 1: To house Halel restaurant/grocery and retail stores to be used by businesses that comply with the Quran and Sunnah for income…This building shall include a multipurpose room for various Islamic social and religious activities and a deceased washroom.”

“Building 2: To house a full time Islamic elementary school and a youth center. The school shall teach the Quran and Sunnah as an essential part of the school curriculum.”

“Building 3: To house a masjid (mosque) building to include administration offices, the Imam residence, a guest apartment for visiting Muslim scholars and an Islamic library. The masjid building shall include separate women and men prayer halls…The prayer halls shall accommodate not less than 2,000 persons. This building shall also include an interfaith outreach office.”

Signed, Karem Elhams

From the Islamic Society of North County’s website we see that construction for a new mosque is under way, with the ability to receive international funding wired to the nonprofit to support its completion.

“For Muslims Only” ???

In a survey regarding mosque expansion in the Clairemont neighborhood of San Diego, Islamic Center of San Diego members reveal their true community intentions requesting to:

• “BUILD APARTMENT COMPLEX FOR MUSLIMS ONLY/ INCOME GENERATING SOLUTION” • “Have a new masjid similar to iconic Mosques in Islamic countries representing Islam and Muslims in San Diego” • “Redesign mosque to look like the East Plano Islamic Center (EPIC) mosque in Plano, Texas, and the Muslim Community Association (MCA) in Santa Clara, California”

Hear firsthand for yourself:

How Valuable is our National Security?

Passed in 2017, Senate Bill 54, known as the California Values Act, prohibits state and local law enforcement agencies from using their resources to investigate, detain, or arrest individuals for civil immigration enforcement. It also makes it illegal for law enforcement to ask someone’s immigration status for immigration-enforcement purposes.

This is the law which made California a “sanctuary state.” So if this Lutheran Church has been a sanctuary for individuals who may be here illegally, we wouldn’t know unless the federal government got involved.

From their Facebook page, we see the mosque promoting Imam Taha Hassane standing alongside other faith leaders to protest “ICE raids.” That’s pretty bold of a man who came here just 25 years ago from Ténès, Algeria, a majority Muslim country.

By 2024, San Diego became the busiest southwest border sector for migrant encounters, with over 37,000 encounters in a single month.

Over 16,000 people were apprehended by ICE in San Diego County (between Jan. 20, 2025 and April 1, 2026), since President Donald Trump took office in 2025.

More than a decade ago, KPBS published a report identifying attendees connected to the Islamic Center of San Diego as two of the 9/11 hijackers involved in the Pentagon attack.

Personally, I still have serious questions about what happened on 9/11. So while I’m linking the KPBS article for context, I do not automatically accept every conclusion presented in the official narrative surrounding the attacks.

When asked years ago about terrorists attending the mosque, Taha Hassane replied: “The community here doesn’t feel the guilt of what happened here on 9/11 because it has nothing to do with it. We don’t have control on people. We don’t ask people who come to the mosque, ‘what is your intention?’ “

According to the The 9/11 Commission Report, the hijackers prayed at the mosque—one even used a mosque-linked bank account to wire money. At the same time, official investigations did not conclude that the mosque leadership knowingly participated in the attacks.

Even though the Commission Report is an official government document, it has faced criticism over the years from some 9/11 family members, intelligence officials, researchers, and independent investigators who argue that some evidence was omitted, intelligence agencies withheld information, or the investigation was incomplete.

Amita Sharma, the investigative reporter who provided this information, said the two hijackers that lived in San Diego were Nawaf al-Hazmi, and Khalid al-Mihdhar, two of the five hijackers of flight American Airlines flight 77, who flew the plane into the Pentagon on September 11, 2001.

Disclosed FBI documents referencing this information:

NY Post/Catherine Herridge

The Cost of Freedom of Speech and Religion

On Taha Hussane’s Facebook, he shares a YouTube video by PBS titled “Muslims at the Nation’s Founding. How Muslims Influenced Thomas Jefferson and America’s Founders.”

Hassane says in a 2012 San Diego Union Tribune article:

“I don’t believe freedom of speech is a license or a blank check given to people to say whatever they want even though their speech will cause deep and profound harm to other people. Especially when this freedom of speech defames or insults sacred beliefs and sacred objects and figures of different faiths.”

Introduced just a day after the mosque shooting, the Jewish American Security Act is federal legislation supported by religious leaders pushing the federal government to provide $1 billion in security funding for churches, synagogues, mosques, and temples by expanding the Nonprofit Security Grant Program.

This legislation would also require the Department of Education to strengthen efforts against antisemitism on college campuses and force large social media platforms to increase transparency on how they handle antisemitic content.

Other federal legislation, such as the SACRED Act, would amend federal criminal law to establish buffer zones around houses of worship. It would make it a federal crime to harass or obstruct individuals entering or exiting religious services.

However, creating these protected zones could violate free speech by potentially criminalizing unwelcome protests as “harassment.”

My personal concern remains: Should the public be forced to finance security for private places of worship when most citizens have zero affiliation with them? This looks less like emergency protection and more like another well-organized money grab exploiting real security fears for ongoing public funding.

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