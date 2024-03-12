I can’t think of a better way to open up my Substack than by honoring Dr. Judith Reisman for Women’s History Month.

Through decades of courageous research, Dr. Judy exposed Alfred Kinsey, Playboy, the porn industry, big pharma, and the entire sex-industrial complex. Have you ever heard of her? I had not, up until I began asking why America’s public schools are telling children that their gender can be changed, ultimately leading to their sterilization and mutilation.

Where does such a cruel and barbaric idea come from? As my friends and I searched to answer this question, we were blown away by what we found: a patient and coordinated effort was made by many people over the last century to influence the mind and soul of America.

In 1966, Dr. Judy’s 13 year old daughter fell into a long depression after being raped by a boy in their neighborhood. She discovered that he had been viewing his father’s Playboy magazine collection.

Dr. Judy set out to understand how this tragic event could have happened to her daughter, and why. Behind Playboy magazine’s inception, she found a young Hugh Hefner, inspired by Alfred Kinsey and his fraudulent and abusive “sex research” of the 1940s and 50s. This “research,” used to legalize pornography, was published in Sexual Behavior in the Human Male (1948) and Sexual Behavior in the Human Female (1953).

Kinsey influenced public opinion with the notion that “children are sexual from birth” and adults are far more promiscuous than they let on. He traveled the country with his bunk research and persuaded legislators to change American obscenity laws—all giving way to the sexual revolution.

I’m eager to discuss the history behind these humanists who thought they were little gods, believing in population control, eugenics and gender theory. It has been distressing to find that many of the 20th century figures who shaped America either associated with, were funded by, or were influenced by ideas that stemmed from Nazi Germany. We are taught that we won WWII, but I have run across evidence to suggest that these players—and their ideas—simply relocated to the United States. I see all around me that we are still suffering under their ideology today.

For women’s history month, we celebrate and honor you, Dr. Judith Reisman. You laid the groundwork for continued breakthrough in our nation, unafraid against behemoths until your untimely death in 2021. Your work has inspired me to pick up where you left off by exposing the ways our society has been lied to. The only way we can heal as a nation is if WE ALL SEE the root of where this evil comes from.

Jeremy Wiles interviews Dr. Judith Reisman, Conquer Series