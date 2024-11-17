Listen: P. Diddy's Connection to the San Diego Border
We get into P. Diddy, Obama, the Nation of Islam, Freemasons, the U.S./Mexico Border and Michael Jackson
I sat down with Vadimas Zizas, host of “Apollo the Original Podcast” to walk through my Substack article exposing P. Diddy’s connection to our San Diego/Mexico border.
Check out all that we were able to cover in the time codes below:
00:02:21 P Diddy in the 90s
00:09:31 Diddy's head of security “owns” a piece of land at the Mexico border
00:14:53 Why P. Diddy is under investigation
00:17:07 Secret societies: Freemasons and others
00:19:11 Who is Faheem Muhammad?
00:20:09 What does Michael Jackson's death have to do with any of this?
00:21:50 Nation of Islam and their involvement
00:29:28 Chinese ownership of border land
00:31:20 Mecca Williams. What role does she play?
00:32:36 Michael Jackson and his ties with the Nation of Islam
00:35:26 Who wants to see America fall?
00:37:52 “Never Fall Again" Studios owned by 3 people
00:40:20 Martin Luther King, Jr. and his story
00:43:02 Obama and his ties with P. Diddy and Nation of Islam
00:49:55 Tupac and Biggie's murders
00:53:24 Why is most rap dark and demonic?
00:57:43 Churches have been infiltrated
00:58:15 Nation of Islam wants to destroy America?
01:02:11 Michael Jackson controversy
01:04:53 Freemason secret police
01:09:57 Who is behind all this?
You can watch the interview on YouTube or listen on Spotify and Apple Podcast.
YouTube: @apollotheoriginalpodcast
Spotify: https://open.spotify.c...
Apple Podcast: https://podcasts.apple...
Interesting web of connections. Didn't they raid the Port of Long Beach awhile back? Wasn't there some weird helicopter activity in LA the same day at the Guatemalan House of Culture? Who owned that building? Like you, I have a curious mind and a desire for truth and justice. Your hopeful outlook made me feel more hopeful. The real dividing forces in our country need to be called out.