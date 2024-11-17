We get into P. Diddy, Obama, the Nation of Islam, Freemasons, the U.S./Mexico Border and Michael Jackson

Follow links below to listen!

I sat down with Vadimas Zizas, host of “Apollo the Original Podcast” to walk through my Substack article exposing P. Diddy’s connection to our San Diego/Mexico border.

Check out all that we were able to cover in the time codes below:

00:02:21 P Diddy in the 90s

00:09:31 Diddy's head of security “owns” a piece of land at the Mexico border

00:14:53 Why P. Diddy is under investigation

00:17:07 Secret societies: Freemasons and others

00:19:11 Who is Faheem Muhammad?

00:20:09 What does Michael Jackson's death have to do with any of this?

00:21:50 Nation of Islam and their involvement

00:29:28 Chinese ownership of border land

00:31:20 Mecca Williams. What role does she play?

00:32:36 Michael Jackson and his ties with the Nation of Islam

00:35:26 Who wants to see America fall?

00:37:52 “Never Fall Again" Studios owned by 3 people

00:40:20 Martin Luther King, Jr. and his story

00:43:02 Obama and his ties with P. Diddy and Nation of Islam

00:49:55 Tupac and Biggie's murders

00:53:24 Why is most rap dark and demonic?

00:57:43 Churches have been infiltrated

00:58:15 Nation of Islam wants to destroy America?

01:02:11 Michael Jackson controversy

01:04:53 Freemason secret police

01:09:57 Who is behind all this?

