San Diego County is publicly funding activists who recruit children in schools and steer them toward irreversible medical procedures.

Serious conflicts of interest have been concealed between San Diego Unified School District, the University of California San Diego and Rady Children’s Hospital. After a year’s worth of public records requests, I’m bringing you the receipts—and they warrant federal scrutiny.

I apologize for including the images below, but they explain why this article exists. Young girls have undergone irreversible and experimental medical mutilations at the hands of adults. Any adult who encouraged a child toward such decisions must be held accountable.

Publicly-shared photos of surgeries performed by UCSD surgeons at Rady Children’s Hospital

The following report builds on my previous article, “My Eyewitness Account of UCSD’s Transgender Symposium: It’s All Activism, Zero Actual Science.” After publicly sharing what I heard directly from symposium presenters at the university, community members came forward with additional accounts suggesting the situation may be more concerning than what I personally witnessed.

Public Records Point to a School-to-Surgery Pipeline

Last year, I filed a public records request seeking communications between the San Diego Unified School District, California’s second-largest district, and TransFamily Support Services—an organization that seeks public funding to “train” teachers and staff while also interacting with students through school clubs and other means.

The emails disclosed to me suggest taxpayer dollars support a coordinated pathway that starts inside public schools—through staff, activist groups, or parental influence—and leads to medical interventions at Rady Children’s Hospital with involvement from UC San Diego.

To understand how this system operates, we will start at the end of the pipeline, with the surgeons, and trace the connections backward to the schools.

Romantic Relationship Between UCSD Staff Member and Rady Children’s Hospital Surgeon

San Diego whistleblowers are revealing disturbing details from inside UCSD’s surgical department which they believe the public needs to hear. Some describe a toxic environment where ideology takes precedence over patient care and employee safety.

Allegedly, Dr. Amanda Gosman, who leads the plastic surgery division at both UCSD and Rady Children’s Hospital, has ignored complaints about a conflict of interest between two female UCSD employees in a romantic relationship: Rai Khamisa, who evaluates and approves patients for gender-affirming surgeries, and Dr. Priya Lewis who performs those procedures on both minors and adults.

Worth noting: it is publicly documented that Dr. Lewis is currently in the middle of a contentious divorce from her husband:

Residents seeking comprehensive training in core reconstructive surgery are reportedly pressured to devote a disproportionate share of their cases to “top” and “bottom” transgender procedures, or all-day facial feminization surgeries for men. These surgeries may make up more than a third of their training cases, despite gender-affirming operations representing a tiny fraction of procedures nationwide.

Most of the transgender surgeries at Rady Children’s Hospital are performed by Dr. Amanda Gosman, Dr. Priya Lewis, and Dr. Melissa Kanack. Minors are known to travel across state lines to undergo these procedures.

The Lucrative Business of Transgender Surgeries

Whistleblowers allege that patients who are denied surgical approval at other major institutions—such as UC San Francisco and UCLA—often seek care in San Diego, where UCSD’s program is viewed as more permissive and approval is almost guaranteed, allegedly.

Whistleblowers cite at least two cases in which patients may have suffered severe psychiatric episodes following surgery, placing both themselves and hospital staff at risk. They say these approvals point to a culture at UCSD where ideology is prioritized over patient safety, allowing irreversible procedures to proceed despite serious mental health concerns.

They allege a troubling conflict of interest stemming from the romantic relationship between Rai Khamisa, who advances patients through approval, and Priya Lewis, the surgeon performing the procedures—raising concerns that financial incentives may be influencing clinical decisions. Liberally advancing patients through the approval process is said to effectively prioritize Priya Lewis’s surgical schedule and bank account. This is reflected in a significant jump in her pay, as seen below:

Most alarming, whistleblowers claim that Dr. Lewis may experiment on patients by performing procedures that fall outside established training or widely documented medical literature. For instance, if a patient requests both a penis and vagina, Dr. Lewis allegedly proceeds with the request. I heard confirmation of this with my own ears at the UCSD Transgender Symposium, where her colleague, Dr. Cecile Ferrando, said surgeries are no longer “binary” and that “anything goes,” adding that surgeons now “do whatever patients want” and even “glorify the surgery.”

Whistleblowers further contend that these mutilation practices of both children and adults is an embarrassment to San Diego and the city’s plastic surgery community.

Dr. Priya Lewis

A clip from our time at the January 2025 UCSD Transgender Symposium:

Rai Khamisa, LCSW Gender Health Program Coordinator at UCSD has enjoyed a significant salary increase over the years as well:

Rai Khamisa and Dr. Priya Lewis at UC San Diego campus

UCSD’s ideology-driven crew: Dr. Amanda Gosman, Rai Khamisa, Dr. Priya Lewis, Bixby Marino-Kibbee, Dr. Ravi Iyengar and Dr. Gaya Chelvakumar

I wish I could stop here, but the larger truth demands exposure: local institutions appear connected in a network that reaches children at their most impressionable and funnels them through a systematic process that ends in permanent, life-altering consequences.

The Circle of Public Funding

A public records response from San Diego County revealed that UCSD paid Kathie Moehlig’s nonprofit, TransFamily Support Services (TFSS), at least $12,000. TFSS billed UCSD’s Housing, Dining, and Hospitality (HDH) division for a year of “Gender Identity Trainings.”

In my previous article, I reported that Moehlig’s adopted daughter was Rady Children’s Hospital’s first “trans” patient, even though surgeries for minors were reportedly not offered in 2015. Moehlig later worked with Senator Toni Atkins to push the clinic toward more invasive procedures, and then advocated at the state level to codify legal protections for these experimental interventions on children.

Portions of TransFamily Support Services’ bank statements were disclosed by San Diego County, following my public records request.

Children in Public Schools are Recruited Through Tax-Funded TransFamily Support Services

In 2016, TFSS participated in San Diego Unified’s first-ever LGBTQIA Family Night, marking the start of nearly a decade of ongoing access within the district. An October 2016 Facebook post confirms that TFSS was already engaging with San Diego Unified students at that time—highlighting how long this influence has gone largely unchecked.

Internal emails within San Diego Unified show coordination between the district and TFSS, going as far as listing them as a resource on elementary school websites.

Below, we see TFSS listed on Pacific Beach Elementary’s resources page, (along with Gay Men’s Health Services, HIV Testing Site Locators, and California Abortion Providers). Why are these resources on an elementary school’s website for kids ages five through ten?

Another email shows TransFamily Services employee Joscelyn Inton-Campbell reaching out to over 50 San Diego Unified staff. Joscelyn is partnered with Mikee Inton-Campbell, another man also cosplaying as a woman, who teaches Women's, Gender, and Sexuality Studies at California State University San Marcos.

Joscelyn published an article where—as an adult man—he is visualizing himself as a little girl—holding, comforting, and physically embracing the little girl. Major RED FLAG.

Joscelyn Inton-Campbell

Joscelyn Inton-Campbell’s Substack article

Radical Activist Moms Feed the Pipeline

In another email within San Diego Unified, we see activist mom, Claire Shaughnessy, ask employees who work within the Department of Youth Advocacy:

“Is anyone from TransFamily Support Services going? I need another Protect Trans Kids poster to hold.”

Claire and Robert Shaughnessy are the parents of a teenage daughter, whom they encourage to participate in “trans rights” activism. They also founded a community organization called UC Pride (not affiliated with the university), which collaborates with GSA clubs, Rainbow groups, and DEI organizations across San Diego.

A few months ago Claire led a “Binder Drive” on behalf of SDUSD. Binders are garments of clothing that flatten the chest of young girls.

“The San Diego Unified School District Youth Advocacy Department NEEDS BINDERS BADLY…” she lists on her website.

Claire and Robert Shaughnessy with their daughter

California Sues Rady Children’s Health Over Suspension of Gender-Affirming Care

In January 2026, Rady Children’s Health announced it would suspend most pediatric gender-affirming treatments, citing federal scrutiny and potential risks to funding.

Soon after, CA’s Attorney General Rob Bonta sued, alleging the move violated conditions of Rady’s merger agreement with Children’s Hospital of Orange County, which required services to continue. A judge has temporarily ordered Rady to resume most treatments while the case proceeds.

Locals who support Rady’s Gender Clinic were very upset at the initial announcement of its suspension. In a Facebook post, activist parent Claire Shaughnessy responded to the news saying: “Our San Diego source ￼for youth gender-affirming care, Rady’s Children’s Hospital, just announced they are stopping all care for people under the age of 19. They’re doing this under pressure from the federal Nazi government and local anti-trans Nazis.

Claire, have you ever heard of “Dr.” Josef Mengele, an actual Nazi physician who conducted brutal and unethical medical experiments—many on children—at the Auschwitz concentration camp during World War II?”

Social Justice Policies Take Precedence Over Education at San Diego Unified

San Diego Unified’s LGBTQIA+ Education & Advocacy Program grew out of the district’s broader equity initiatives. Originating from the Office of Youth Advocacy around 2015, the program is now led by Maria Schembri, earning $161,421 plus $51,087 in benefits in 2024.

Public funding of activism isn’t limited to LGBTQ programs—it also flows into Marxist-inspired “equity and social justice” initiatives. The district’s “Equity Collective” is a network of departments and staff devoted to equity, anti-bias, and anti-racism initiatives, staffed by senior administrators, coordinators, and program managers—all with high salaries. For example, Ethnic Studies Executive Director Ebonee Weathers made $214,293 plus $68,693 in benefits in 2024.

Maria Schembri: The Face of Gender Identity Activism Inside San Diego Schools

As program Manager within the Office of Youth Advocacy, Maria Schembri ensures students have access to outside resources who discuss numerous gender identities and sexual orientations such as the Trevor Project, GLSEN, Gender Phluid Collective, GSA Network, Hillcrest Youth Center, ACLU, Human Rights Campaign, TransFamily Support Services and Rady Children’s Hospital.

From SDUSD’s Youth Advocacy Website

San Diego Unified’s Youth Advocacy office has its own website, complete with links to a Gender Support Plan, where students can change their name and gender with one simple form:

In a 2022 Memo sent throughout the district, one line reads: NOTE: Parental notification is NOT needed for this process to occur. Staff informed of the changes should nonetheless use the student’s correct pronouns and name if those have changed.

In the district’s Gender Support Plan, students can specify their preferences for overnight trips and sleeping arrangements, as well as indicate which locker room and restroom they wish to use.

For a number of years, San Diego Unified has chosen to display the pride and trans flags at their district headquarters. Schembri is so committed to her ideology that she believes displaying the flags “can help save lives” of children within the district.

Maria “Schembri works with SDUSD’s Office of Youth Advocacy. She believed putting the flags on display can help save lives.” — 2021 NBC San Diego article

Long-time SDUSD leader Richard Barrera; a snapshot

Current school board president Richard Barrera has held a leadership role at San Diego Unified School District for the past 18 years. If you want a preview of where education policy in California may be headed, see San Diego Unified as a model.

Under his leadership, Barrera has helped spearhead major bond measures tied to initiatives such as affordable housing for teachers, project labor agreements that require the district to use union labor on construction projects, equity-focused policies and cultural competency training, a shift toward restorative justice discipline practices, and “safe haven” immigration policies limiting cooperation with federal immigration enforcement on school campuses.

Richard Barrera: “As our students increasingly come under bigoted attacks led by the Trump Administration, I am proud that San Diego Unified stands out as a beacon of hope…We look forward to working with Maria and our student leaders to raise the pride flag at our district headquarters again this year 🏳️‍🌈”

(Left) Trustee Cody Petterson, Maria Schembri and Richard Barrera

Barrera played a key role within California’s controversial COVID‑19 vaccine mandate for schoolchildren, working alongside former Senator Richard Pan. Under his leadership, SDUSD adopted a “Vaccination Roadmap” requiring students 16 and older to be vaccinated to attend in-person classes—a policy shaped with input from UCSD medical consultants. In 2021, a coalition of parents sued the district, and the courts ruled that local school districts cannot impose new vaccine requirements without authorization from the state legislature.

More recently, San Diego Unified employees stormed out of the March 3rd school board meeting after learning their jobs could be cut to cover a projected $47 million deficit—even as Board President Barrera campaigns for California State Superintendent of Public Instruction.

The district currently oversees a $2.7 billion budget. Hear SDUSD employees booing president Barrera.

Barrera’s involvement with San Diego Unified goes all the way back to 2008. Below we can see him accepting a $161,000 check from the Masons of California. Even Bill Gates, seen all throughout the recently disclosed Epstein emails, has funded San Diego Unified.

2013: San Diego Unified receives $161,000 from Masons of California

UC San Diego Contracts with San Diego Unified, Receiving Millions

From bus transportation and athletic trainers to vision screenings, COVID testing, and medical consulting, UC San Diego has served as a preferred vendor for the district for decades.

To illustrate how circular this pipeline can be, San Diego Unified hired physicians from UC San Diego’s School of Medicine as consultants beginning in 2020. The contract runs through 2025 and authorizes up to $511,600 in taxpayer-funded payments to UCSD, paying doctors to serve as consultants to The Sexual Health Education Advisory Committee (SHEAC).

San Diego County District Attorney’s Office funds TransFamily Support Services with $200,000

In addition to being funded by other nonprofits, school districts and cities throughout the area, San Diego COUNTY has also given TransFamily Support Services over $300,000.

And $200,000 of that came from our District Attorney’s office.

Why are we publicly funding the pipeline to mutilate children?

Taxpayer-funded programs in our schools should protect children, not funnel them toward irreversible medical interventions. It’s time to hold people accountable for years of pushing fraudulent and abusive “science” onto our children.

In 2024 and 2025, TFSS received two separate community grants from our County DA’s Office. The first for $50,000 and the second for $150,000. When identifying the age groups for the proposed program service, as young as age 3-12 is selected.

Below are payments made by San Diego County to TFSS. The larger highlighted amounts represent grants, while the smaller amounts reflect payments for trainings. These figures only include funding from San Diego County.

Keep in mind that Kathie Moehlig has also secured grants and contracts with other local school districts, the City of San Diego, universities, and even other counties in California and beyond.

Why are we paying for Kathie’s Moehlig’s staff?

The mother who believes her adopted daughter has body parts that don’t belong is using your hard-earned money to expand her activist army. Portions of the funds TFSS secured went to paying the salary for a Development Manager.

Jasmin Haddad (left, with her wife). Photo source: Instagram.

Full Circle: Rady Children’s Hospital Promotes Kathie Moehlig’s TransFamily Support Services

The circle closes at Rady Children’s Hospital, where TransFamily Support Services is listed as a recommended resource. Kathie Moehlig’s organization is rewarded public funds to operate inside public schools, recruiting and connecting students to outside institutions—including the very hospital that performs gender procedures. Taxpayer dollars touch nearly every step of the pipeline.

When I attended the Transgender Symposium at UCSD, the head of Rady Children’s Hospital’s Center for Gender Affirming Care, Dr. Maja Marinkovic, was also with me in the breakout session on Bottom Surgery: Decision Making and Surgical Techniques. I can ONLY assume that she was there to learn what might be available to children under the scalpel of these surgeons. This is deeply troubling to me, as the main take away from that session was hearing the surgeons say “anything goes,” with care being driven by patient’s demands.

This well-funded, systematic pipeline recruits children within the public school system by introducing them to this ideology, in some cases distancing minors from family stability and accountability, while funneling them toward nonprofit LGBTQ organizations and ultimately to Rady Children’s Hospital in coordination with UCSD. Public funds support each stage of this process, resulting in a government-backed system that pushes children toward life-altering decisions with irreversible consequences.

It’s hard to ignore that it’s mostly women, desperately seeking attention, that use these children as props for their own gain. Let’s give them the fame they desire.

Share this article. Taxpayer dollars should never support a secretive and dishonest system of abuse and this system must be exposed.

Share

I present this report as credible, though not legally mandated. It is based on public records, firsthand accounts, and whistleblower testimony. I share this information in good faith under my rights to free speech and a free press, with the goal of exposing the exploitation of vulnerable children by the hands of adults and to inform the public, as our tax dollars are involved. I do not consent to my money being used in this way.