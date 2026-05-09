Since the January 2026 release of more than three million pages of Epstein-related documents, I set out to answer: what, if anything, tied Jeffrey Epstein to San Diego? Based on patterns I had already been tracking in this town, I suspected there had to be a connection—which became clear after months of digging through his email correspondence.

As far as I can tell, I was the first to publicly report many of these specific connections, with time-stamped posts documenting the timeline. I’m an independent citizen journalist balancing this work alongside countless other responsibilities, yet I still uncovered material that local media organizations with far greater resources had not meaningfully explored.

That matters for one reason: when stories involving powerful institutions, money, and influence go largely untouched by well-funded San Diego news outlets, it raises an obvious question—who is willing to ask difficult questions, and who has decided to look the other way?

Dr. Gerald Edelman & The Neurosciences Institute

After more than three decades on the faculty at Rockefeller University, the late Gerald M. Edelman relocated to San Diego in 1992, where he joined Scripps Research Institute as professor of neurobiology.

Edelman also moved The Neurosciences Institute from New York to La Jolla under his leadership. There, he directed its nonprofit parent organization, the Neurosciences Research Foundation, while later serving as chair of neurobiology at Scripps.

A humanist influenced by the ideas of Charles Darwin, Gerald Edelman is best known for his 1972 Nobel Prize–winning research in immunology on the structure of antibodies.

He later introduced the concept of “neural Darwinism,” applying principles inspired by natural selection to neuroscience. In this framework, he proposed that neural networks in the brain undergo a competitive selection process, where circuits shaped by experience are strengthened over time while less effective connections are weakened or eliminated.

U.S. Government funds Edelman alongside Epstein

Based on FOIA-released documents, I found that DARPA funded at least $9 million for Edelman’s Biomimetic Computing research at the Neuroscience Institute. The goal: to create computers that run like living organisms. Edelman’s patents are cited by major technology companies, with some inventions funded by the Office of Naval Research. These government grants helped fund projects like NOMAD (a Neurally Organized Mobile Adaptive Device).





At The Neurosciences Institute, Dr. Edelman and his team developed autonomous “brain-based” computers designed to learn from experience rather than follow rigid programming. Starting from minimal neural architectures, the systems adapted over time through sensory input and interaction with their environment, using biologically inspired brain models distributed across high-performance computing networks.

The research pushed into some of the most controversial territory in modern neuroscience: whether consciousness itself could emerge from sufficiently complex neural organization—which both Edelman and Epstein sought to answer. Through projects like NOMAD, Edelman tested how closely machines could emulate the adaptive, self-organizing processes of the human brain.





Dr. Edelman’s Patents Make Way for COVID Vaccines

While at Scripps Research Institute in San Diego, Gerald Edelman continued work in immunology, molecular biology, and cellular processes during a period that helped lay groundwork for advances in mRNA science. Years later, that same technology would become the foundation of the COVID-19 vaccines—and spark patent disputes involving companies tied to Edelman’s research.

One of those disputes involved Promosome LLC, a biotechnology company built around research connected to Edelman and his colleagues. Represented by Susman Godfrey, the company sued Moderna, Pfizer, and BioNTech, alleging the vaccine makers infringed patents tied to mRNA-related discoveries dating back to 2009. The lawsuit was later dismissed.

The two separate patent infringement lawsuits — one against Moderna for its Spikevax vaccine and one against Pfizer and its partner BioNTech for its Comirnaty vaccine — were filed in federal court in San Diego by Promosome. The firm, which has offices in San Diego and New York City, develops and commercializes discoveries from the late Nobel Prize laureate Gerald Edelman and Vincent Mauro both of whom conducted research at The Scripps Research Institute in La Jolla. -San Diego Union Tribune, 2023

Susman Godfrey also represented Jeffrey Epstein “from 2009 to 2012, in two commercial matters—one against Bear Stearns involving the collapse of a hedge fund, and another in which Epstein claimed a preferential redemption right in shares of a hedge fund. Both cases settled.”

Susman Godfrey Invoice details from Department of Justice files

After reviewing the firm’s history, I came across another high-profile case which most Americans remember. Susman Godfrey represented Dominion Voting Systems in its defamation lawsuit against Fox News. Dominion argued that Fox News knowingly or recklessly broadcast false claims after the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

The matter ultimately resulted in a $787.5 million settlement—widely cited as one of the largest defamation settlements in U.S. history.

Edelman in Epstein’s Little Black Book

Jeffrey Epstein regarded Dr. Edelman as “one of the smartest men” and was still arranging dinners with him in 2010 and beyond, even after his conviction.

The Epstein files released by the Department of Justice include shipment receipts from Epstein (by way of Ghislaine Maxwell and Lauren Kwintner) to the Neuroscience Institute in 2002:

From Lauren Kwintner, Epstein’s legal assistant, to Gerald Edelman, 2002

From Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s girlfriend, to Dr. Gerald Edelman in 2002

Edelman & Epstein in New York Magazine, 2002

Around the same period that Gerald Edelman was receiving materials at The Neurosciences Institute connected to Jeffrey Epstein, New York Magazine published reporting describing aspects of their relationship. The article stated:

"But it is his covey of scientists that inspires Epstein’s true rapture. Epstein spends $20 million a year on them—encouraging them to engage in whatever kind of cutting-edge research might attract their fancy. They are, of course, quite lavish in their praise in return. Gerald Edelman won the Nobel Prize for physiology and medicine in 1972 and now presides over the Neurosciences Institute in La Jolla.

Speaking about Jeffrey Epstein. Dr. Edelman is quoted saying:

“Jeff is extraordinary in his ability to pick up on quantitative relations,” says Edelman. “He came to see us recently. He is concerned with this basic question: Is it true that the brain is not a computer? He is very quick.”

David Edelman Continues his Father’s Legacy

For over a decade, Gerald Edelman’s son, David M. Edelman, worked as a research fellow in experimental neurobiology at The Neurosciences Institute and held an assistant professorship in neurobiology at Scripps Research Institute. He has also taught psychology at UC San Diego and the University of San Diego.

Today, he continues research in neuroscience and consciousness studies, building on his father’s framework of “neural Darwinism.” His work examines how different levels of consciousness may emerge from brain organization, distinguishing between primary consciousness—basic awareness integrating perception and memory into a present-moment mental image—and secondary consciousness, which involves self-reflection, planning, and symbolic thought.

Within this framework, he argues that many non-human animals likely possess forms of primary consciousness, while more complex symbolic awareness is largely limited to humans.

David Edelman is a scientists who believed standard Darwinian evolution is incomplete but also rejects intelligent design

Deepak Chopra, Not So Spiritual?

For years, Deepak Chopra operated The Chopra Center at the Omni La Costa Resort & Spa in Carlsbad, CA—in coastal North San Diego County. This mind-body wellness facility focused on holistic health, Ayurveda, meditation, yoga, and personal transformation. Published emails between Deepak Chopra and Jeffrey Epstein suggest he even visited Chopra there.

Many people sought the mentorship of Chopra, including Oprah Winfrey, who partnered with him in 2013 to release a guided mediation series on Chopra’s wellness app.

The Chopra Center at Omni La Costa Resort is now shut down.

UC San Diego + Deepak Chopra

San Diego media stayed silent on Chopra’s ties to the University of California San Diego until I was the first to publicly show that Epstein routed money to the University by way of the Chopra Foundation.

DOJ-released emails show that Jeffrey Epstein took a strong interest in funding neuroscience and consciousness-related research connected to UCSD. The documents indicate that several UC San Diego professors and affiliates communicated with Epstein regarding financial support for research projects.

In one exchange, Deepak Chopra discussed securing $25,000 from Epstein to support Vilayanur Ramachandran’s UCSD research on savant syndrome. Rather than sending the funds directly to the university, Chopra suggested routing the contribution through his Chopra Foundation. Epstein gave the $25,000 from his “Gratitude Foundation” to Chopra, who passed it along to The Regents of The University of California, the governing board of the whole UC system.

This is a perfect example for you to see how these people use their foundations to move money around.

UCSD Scrubbing Affiliation with Chopra

UC San Diego appears to be quietly erasing its association with Chopra, who has been affiliated with the University since at least the mid-2010s.

Don’t worry—I've archived pages of UCSD identifying him as "Deepak Chopra, MD, clinical professor in the Department of Family Medicine and Public Health at University of California San Diego School of Medicine."



The article below titled A Grateful Heart May Be a Healthier Heart, links Chopra to the University, but is no longer available on their website. However, we can still view it on archive.org.

A UC San Diego Extended Studies 2016 blog post, which has now been removed, describes a partnership between UC San Diego and Deepak Chopra, launching the UC Wellbeing Channel, a media initiative aimed at promoting integrative health and wellness education.

The article frames the initiative as an effort to “democratize wellbeing” by making academic and clinical insights on health and consciousness more widely accessible to the public, while highlighting UCSD’s role in integrative medicine research and Chopra’s involvement as a clinical professor and wellness educator.

ARCHIVED PAGE:

Still available on the University’s website, we see that UCSD Professor Paul J. Mills, Professor of Public Health and Family Medicine, partnered with Chopra on another study tracking the effects of participants in a six-day Ayurvedic-based well-being program that featured a vegetarian diet, meditation, yoga and massages on individuals at The Chopra Center. It was designed to answer:

“Are any biological changes caused by the actual wellness program, or are people simply relaxing on vacation?”

119 individuals enrolled in the 6 day trial, which would normally cost over $2800 for the experience. I can’t help but wonder if the nonprofit foundations (including the Chopra Foundation) who sponsored the study, were paying Deepak Chopra for 119 individuals to have an exclusive spa week with a high ticket price. What do you think?

Email Exchanges between Chopra and Epstein

Deepak Chopra to Jeffrey Epstein: “I’m in Florida but I would like to send two girls.”

“Sorry Vatican is April 26 thru 28. Only sinners are invited.”

“God is a construct. Cute girls are real.”

Neuroscientist Vilayanur S. Ramachandran

A 2017 email chain shows Deepak Chopra discussing funding for savant syndrome research involving psychiatrist Darold Treffert, researcher Diane Hennacy Powell, and Paul J. Mills of UC San Diego.

In the correspondence, Chopra’s assistant states that the funder [Jeffrey Epstein] was already familiar with neuroscientist Vilayanur Ramachandran and wanted him included in the proposed research concerning telepathy in autistic children.

Treffert’s comments in the exchange offer additional insight into the direction and scope of the proposed study.

I enjoyed participating in the Salk Conference electronically at least, but it is not a good as being there. Had I been there on Saturday is was my intent to discuss my involvement with paranormal skills in autistic persons with discussion of my nearby case with that closed group. The tapes I have over these past four years are convincing indeed.

“Darold Treffert , M.D. was a technical consultant to the award-winning movie ‘Rain Man’ that made ‘autistic savant’ household terms. -Psychology Today



Darold goes on to say “Telepathy does exist among the persons I have seen and known. I am less concerned about convincing the paranormal crowd of its validity than I am of convincing my professional colleagues of its veracity, leading to more research on its origins and mechanisms not just in persons with autism, but in all of us. We have all had some ESP/telepathy experiences but tend to dismiss them as UFO’s and all the skepticism that accompanies them. Time for serious study.”

Regarding funding for the project, Ramachandran responds to Deepak Chopra:

“If he/she donates more than a million he could have the center named after him”



“If your pal is serious about setting in motion a lab for the study of extraordinary brain potential - I could raise it with the powers that be - something like $500,000 to 3 million would get the administrators excited.”

“On a smaller scale, I don’t have a problem with my lab being funded by Epstein so long as there’s no UC connection - he would appoint me as coordinator/director of a private initiative unaffiliated with UCSD.” -V.S. Ramachandran





Years before the savant syndrome study was discussed, a 2010 funding proposal was submitted to Jeffrey Epstein seeking support for intensive mirror neuron system research and clinical trials at UC San Diego, indicating that funding outreach connected to Vilayanur Ramachandran’s department dated back years earlier.

Also worth noting is Vilayanur Ramachandran’s book, Phantoms in the Brain, displayed on Epstein’s bookshelf, showing evidence of earlier interest in his work.

Erik Viirre, UCSD Professor Sought Funding from Epstein

In 2017, UC San Diego professor, physician and neuroscientist Dr. Erik Viirre emailed Jeffrey Epstein in an effort to secure nearly $1 million in funding for a research project explicitly structured to operate independent of the university.

Viirre's research centered around testing whether the eye might quietly send out meaningful light signals, not just passively receive light from the world.

"If we find coded emissions of photons from the eyes, it will change human history. I will be happy to meet with you regarding the plan," Viirre wrote to Epstein.

Epstein replied “not this funding period maybe October round.”

Dr. Eric Viirre (right) served as chief medical officer on Stephen Hawking’s microgravity flight in 2007. Photo UCSD.

Dr. Erik Viirre’s preliminary research was referenced in the 2016 Science of Consciousness conference materials, which came to San Diego the following year.

Jeffrey Epstein gave a $50,000 donation from his foundation to the 2017 conference which featured sessions such as “Can Machines Be Conscious?” with Sir Roger Penrose and “Language and Consciousness” with Noam Chomsky (who also appears frequently in the Epstein files).

The Penrose Institute

An initiative focused on consciousness, neuroscience, quantum gravity and cosmology, the Penrose Institute was co-founded by James Tagg, Erik Viirre, Stuart Hameroff and mathematical physicist Sir Rogers Penrose.

A Penrose Institute pitch deck included in the recent Epstein file release outlined plans for an $800,000 feasibility study grant, a $100 million founding grant, and additional government funding.

Although a 2017 email suggested a possible connection to UC San Diego, the Penrose Institute does not appear to have formally launched through UCSD and today exists largely as a conceptual or virtual organization, archived here.

One slide explained the appeal of San Diego as a hub bringing together “Physics, Medicine, Math, Nanotechnology, Super Computing, Protein Modelling in one place,” citing institutions including Salk Institute, Scripps Research Institute, the Qualcomm Institute, and the J. Craig Venter Institute.

James Tagg, Penrose Institute & UC San Diego Connections

Penrose Institute cofounders James Tagg and Erik Viirre also became business partners through Cengine, an artificial intelligence and “collective intelligence” startup. Company filings describe plans to combine AI, crowdsourcing, and distributed computing into large-scale decision-making systems tied to patentable technologies.

Emails released in the Epstein files show Tagg discussing fundraising for the Penrose Institute with Jeffrey Epstein, including outreach to the Jacobs family and Qualcomm for potential support.

Tagg later appeared in collaboration with UCSD through wireless technology initiatives linked to World Mobile and the Qualcomm Institute’s Innovation Space, where the company worked with UC San Diego researchers on expanding wireless connectivity infrastructure.

Greg Wyler and Qualcomm

Emails between Greg Wyler and Jeffrey Epstein expose behind-the-scenes negotiations over startup financing for Wyler’s former satellite company, OneWeb. Richard Branson’s Virgin Group and San Diego–based Qualcomm were early investors in the venture, with Branson and Qualcomm executive Paul Jacobs joining the board of directors. Years later, Epstein facilitated an introduction between Wyler and Palantir-founder Peter Thiel.



Email correspondence indicates that Wyler even visited Epstein’s island.

Epstein’s “island manager,” Ann Rodriquez, tells pilot Larry Visoski:

"I think it is safe to assume that Greg Wyler will be spending the night tonight on JE's island…departing tomorrow via heli…"

And from a redacted name to Epstein, concerning the same visit:

“Greg is aware you will need him off island tomorrow by 4pm and says he can go to Necker island anytime.”

October 2014, Wyler discusses his business ventures with Epstein:

"I am focusing on closing with Qualcomm. Is it the best deal I could get? No. However it is a very good deal and it's not just about the money. The QC deal still gives me significant upside and takes me out of worrying about successive rounds and financing."

December 2014, Greg Wyler shares his exciting news with Epstein:

"Closed the deal with Qualcomm and Virgin. Done."

In January 2017, Jeffrey Epstein prepares an introduction between Greg Wyler and Peter Thiel:

"Greg Wyler from Web One. Partners with Branson. Qualcomm and now masa.s fund [sic]. Would like to talk space policy when you come up for air."

In Conclusion

San Diego’s unique position along the Pacific coast and the U.S.–Mexico border, with a hub for government defense, major research universities and a thriving biotech industry, attracts some of the world’s most nefarious actors—including Jeffrey Epstein.

The convergence of elite science, military contracting, cross-border access, immense wealth, and powerful institutional networks made San Diego not merely a backdrop to Epstein’s curiosities, but a strategically valuable environment in which influence, research, and access to high-level figures can intersect with remarkably little public scrutiny.