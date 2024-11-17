Subscribe
My Eyewitness Account of UCSD's Transgender Symposium: It's All Activism, Zero Actual Science
Part 3: The Jacobs, Clintons, Radys and the UCSD machine—a San Diego elite operation
19 hrs ago
•
Melissa O’Connor
13
1
5
November 2025
San Diego’s political cabal comes for newly-elected councilman Luke Shaffer
Unleashing a political tantrum and weaponizing the courts.
Nov 8
•
Melissa O’Connor
9
7
4
October 2025
Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP): Making Enemies Since William Mulholland
Learn about California's longest drought of accountability.
Oct 17
•
Melissa O’Connor
2
2
August 2025
The Personal Burn from FireAid
Did relief aid raised through a high-profile concert stay "all in the family?"
Aug 19
•
Melissa O’Connor
11
8
June 2025
The Good, the Buona, and the Forchetta
The story behind the story, which you won't see printed in the San Diego Union-Tribune.
Jun 7
•
Melissa O’Connor
18
7
3
April 2025
Hear my interview on the Rady/Bronfman Dynasties
The Rady and Bronfman families’ influence stretches from California to New York and beyond.
Apr 30
•
Melissa O’Connor
6
1:10
Part 2: The Jacobs, Clintons, Radys and the UCSD machine—a San Diego elite operation
Rady Children's Hospital needs a new name, along with a federal investigation.
Apr 9
4
6
Hear about the slow takeover of San Diego by the Jacobs Family in my interview with Apollo the Original Podcast.
Even more coming soon!
Apr 2
3
1:12
February 2025
Part 1: The Jacobs, Clintons, Radys and the UCSD Machine—a San Diego Elite Operation
After decades and decades, it just keeps on cranking, mostly because people don't even realize what's been in motion.
Feb 27
•
Melissa O’Connor
7
11
6
November 2024
Listen: P. Diddy's Connection to the San Diego Border
We get into P.
Nov 17, 2024
•
Melissa O’Connor
5
2
2
October 2024
How is "P. Diddy" connected to the San Diego/Mexico border?
As San Diego County citizens, we're trying to find out.
Oct 16, 2024
•
Melissa O’Connor
18
3
5
September 2024
What Does Local San Diego News Say About the "Migrant Crisis?"
Spoiler alert: it differs from the testimony of a San Diego County border resident.
Sep 7, 2024
•
Melissa O’Connor
9
1
